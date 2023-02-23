CHANGE LANGUAGE
2-MIN READ

Kerala Lottery 2023: Karunya Plus KN-458 Result Today; First Prize Rs 80 Lakh!

By: News Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: February 23, 2023, 10:12 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-458 Today Result: The first prize winner of Karunya Plus KN-458 will get Rs 80 lakh. (Image: Shutterstock)

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Here’s guessing numbers for Karunya Plus KN-458 lottery for Thursday, February 23. Check step-by-step guide to download PDF with full list of winning numbers below

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023 TODAY: The Kerala state lottery department will declare the result for Karunya Plus KN-458 lucky draw for Thursday, February 23 at 3 pm. The lucky draw will take place at the Gorky Bhavan, close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The winner of the first-place prize will receive a sizeable amount of Rs 80 lakh, while the winner of the second-place prize will get Rs 10 lakh. A prize of Rs 1 lakh would be awarded to the third-place winner. The entire lottery was under the scrutiny of impartial judges. Check LIVE Updates of the lucky draw here from 3 pm.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA PLUS KN-458 GUESSING NUMBERS

0768        0786        0678          0687

0876        0867        7068          7086

7608        7680        7806          7860

6078        6087        6708          6780

6807        6870        8076          8067

8706        8760        8607          8670

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA PLUS KN-458 LOTTERY

COMING UP AT 3 PM: Lucky Number for 1st Prize

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKH IS: Result at 3 PM

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA PLUS KN-458 PRIZE DETAILS

  • 1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakh
  • 2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh
  • 3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
  • 4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
  • 5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
  • 6th Prize: Rs. 500
  • 7th Prize: Rs. 100
  • Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

Step 1: Visit www.keralalotteries.com

Step 2: Choose “Lottery Result."

STEP 3: A fresh page will open. Choose “View."

STEP 4: To view the PDF, click the Download button in the top right corner of the page.

HOW TO CHECK KERALA KARUNYA PLUS KN-458 LOTTERY RESULTS?

  1. The results of the Karunya Plus Lottery No. KN-458 can be seen on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department at www.keralalotteries.com.
  2. These findings are also made public in the Kerala Government Gazette.
  3. Individuals interested in participating in the lottery can do so by purchasing lottery tickets for Rs 40 from any Taluk lottery office in the state.
  4. The three most well-known lottery offices in Kerala are Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district), and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?

Winners of the Karunya Plus KN-458 draw should confirm the accuracy of their winning tickets by consulting the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Participants have 30 days to come to the Kerala lottery headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram with their tickets and identity proof if they find their ticket number in the published gazette.

