Kerala Lottery 2023: Karunya Plus KN-459 Result Today; First Prize Rs 80 Lakh!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Karunya Plus KN-459 today on Thursday, March 2 at 3 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 80 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be monitored by independent judges. Check LIVE UPDATES of the lucky draw here from 3:05 pm.

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA PLUS KN-459 LOTTERY

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA PLUS KN-459 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakh 2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh 3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh 4th Prize: Rs. 5,000 5th Prize: Rs. 1,000 6th Prize: Rs. 500 7th Prize: Rs. 100 Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

1. Go to the website www.keralalotteries.com.

2. Select the “Lottery Result" option.

3. Once the new page loads, choose “View."

4. To access the PDF file with the result, click on the Download button located at the top right corner of the page.

HOW TO CHECK KERALA KARUNYA PLUS KN-459 LOTTERY RESULTS?

To check the outcome of the Karunya Plus Lottery No. KN-459, you may visit the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department at www.keralalotteries.com or refer to the Kerala Government Gazette for public announcements.

If you wish to take part in the lottery, you can buy lottery tickets for Rs 40 from any Taluk lottery office within the state.

Notably, the most popular lottery offices in Kerala are located in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district), and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?

If you have won the Karunya Plus KN-459 draw, make sure to verify the validity of your winning ticket by referring to the Kerala lottery results that are announced in the Kerala Government Gazette. Once you have confirmed your win, you have up to 30 days to visit the Kerala lottery headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram with your ticket and proof of identity. This applies only if your ticket number is listed in the published gazette.

