2-MIN READ

Kerala Lottery 2023: Karunya Plus KN-459 Result Today; First Prize Rs 80 Lakh!

By: News Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: March 02, 2023, 14:13 IST

New Delhi, India

Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-459 Today Result: The first prize winner of Karunya Plus KN-459 will get Rs 80 lakh. (Image: Shutterstock)

Kerala Lottery Result Live Updates Today: Here’s guessing numbers for Karunya Plus KN-459 lottery for Thursday, March 2. Check step-by-step guide to download PDF with full list of winning numbers below

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Karunya Plus KN-459 today on Thursday, March 2 at 3 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 80 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be monitored by independent judges. Check LIVE UPDATES of the lucky draw here from 3:05 pm.

KERALA LOTTERY GUESSING 4 DIGIT NUMBER

0892       0829         0982           0928

0289       0298         8092           8029

8902       8920          8209          8290

9082       9028          9802          9820

9208       9280          2089          2098

2809       2890          2908          2980

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA PLUS KN-459 LOTTERY

COMING UP AT 3:05 PM: Lucky Number for 1st Prize

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKH IS: Result at 3:05 PM

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA PLUS KN-459 PRIZE DETAILS

  1. 1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakh
  2. 2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh
  3. 3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
  4. 4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
  5. 5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
  6. 6th Prize: Rs. 500
  7. 7th Prize: Rs. 100
  8. Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

1. Go to the website www.keralalotteries.com.

2. Select the “Lottery Result" option.

3. Once the new page loads, choose “View."

4. To access the PDF file with the result, click on the Download button located at the top right corner of the page.

HOW TO CHECK KERALA KARUNYA PLUS KN-459 LOTTERY RESULTS?

To check the outcome of the Karunya Plus Lottery No. KN-459, you may visit the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department at www.keralalotteries.com or refer to the Kerala Government Gazette for public announcements.

If you wish to take part in the lottery, you can buy lottery tickets for Rs 40 from any Taluk lottery office within the state.

Notably, the most popular lottery offices in Kerala are located in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district), and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?

If you have won the Karunya Plus KN-459 draw, make sure to verify the validity of your winning ticket by referring to the Kerala lottery results that are announced in the Kerala Government Gazette. Once you have confirmed your win, you have up to 30 days to visit the Kerala lottery headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram with your ticket and proof of identity. This applies only if your ticket number is listed in the published gazette.

