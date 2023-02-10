CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » Kerala Lottery 2023: Nirmal NR-315 Result Today at 3 PM; First Prize Rs 70 Lakh!
2-MIN READ

Kerala Lottery 2023: Nirmal NR-315 Result Today at 3 PM; First Prize Rs 70 Lakh!

By: News Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: February 10, 2023, 09:12 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-315 Today Result: The first prize winner of Nirmal NR-315 will get Rs 70 lakh. (Image: Shutterstock)

Kerala Lottery Result Today LIVE Updates: Here’s guessing numbers for Nirmal NR-315 lottery for Friday, February 10. Check step-by-step guide to download PDF with full list of winning numbers below

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Nirmal NR-315 today on Friday, February 10 at 3 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 70 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be monitored by independent judges. Check the Live Updates of the Kerala Lottery lucky draw here from 3 pm.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: NIRMAL NR-315 GUESSING NUMBERS

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 10.02.2023 Lottery is ending with:

8503          8530           8053             8035

8350          8305           5803             5830

5083          5038           5380             5308

0853          0835           0583             0538

0385          0358           3850             3805

3580          3508           3085             3058

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR NIRMAL NR-315 LOTTERY

COMING UP AT 3 PM: Winning Number for 1st Prize

WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS: Result at 3 PM

WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA PLUS KN-456 TODAY PRIZE DETAILS

  • 1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh
  • 2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh
  • 3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
  • 4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
  • 5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
  • 6th Prize: Rs. 500
  • 7th Prize: Rs. 100
  • Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.

HOW TO CHECK KERALA NIRMAL NR-315 TODAY LOTTERY RESULT?

Participants of Nirmal NR-315 lottery can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com.

Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Nirmal NR-315 lottery draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Read all the Latest India News here

February 10, 2023, 09:12 IST
February 10, 2023, 09:12 IST
