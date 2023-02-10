KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Nirmal NR-315 today on Friday, February 10 at 3 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 70 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be monitored by independent judges. Check the Live Updates of the Kerala Lottery lucky draw here from 3 pm.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: NIRMAL NR-315 GUESSING NUMBERS

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 10.02.2023 Lottery is ending with:

8503 8530 8053 8035

8350 8305 5803 5830

5083 5038 5380 5308

0853 0835 0583 0538

0385 0358 3850 3805

3580 3508 3085 3058

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR NIRMAL NR-315 LOTTERY

COMING UP AT 3 PM: Winning Number for 1st Prize

WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS: Result at 3 PM

WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA PLUS KN-456 TODAY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.

HOW TO CHECK KERALA NIRMAL NR-315 TODAY LOTTERY RESULT?

Participants of Nirmal NR-315 lottery can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com.

Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Nirmal NR-315 lottery draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

