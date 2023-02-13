Kerala Lottery 2023: Win-Win W-706 Result Today; First Prize Rs 75 Lakh!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 2023 LIVE UPDATES: The results for Monday, February 13 lucky draw for the Win-Win Lottery No. W-706 were released by the Kerala state lottery department. The lottery game was conducted at 3 p.m. by government representatives at the Gorky Bhavan, close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The winner will be awarded Rs 75 lakh, while the person who comes second will receive Rs 5 lakh. The third-place finisher will receive a monetary prize of Rs 1 lakh. Check the full list of winning numbers below:

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: WIN-WIN W-706 GUESSING NUMBERS

2084 2048 2804 2840

2408 2480 0284 0248

0824 0842 0428 0482

8204 8240 8024 8042

8420 8402 4208 4280

4028 4082 4820 4802

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR WIN-WIN W-706 LOTTERY

WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH IS: result at 3:05 pm

Agent Name:

Agency No.:

WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: To be updated

Agent Name:

Agency No.:

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: To be updated

WINNING NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8000 ARE: To be updated

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To be updated

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To be updated

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be updated

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be updated

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be updated

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: WIN-WIN W-706 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh

2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

7th Prize: Rs 500

8th Prize: Rs 100

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

HOW TO CHECK KERALA WIN-WIN W-706 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Visit www.keralalottery.info, the Kerala Lottery Department’s official website, to view the Win-Win Lottery No. W-706 lottery results. Additionally, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Kerala’s three most well-known lottery offices are located in the districts of Thamarassery (Kozhikode district), Kattappana (Idukki district), and Punalur (Kollam district).

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH A FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

Step 1: Visit www.keralalottery.info and register.

Step 2: Click on “Lottery Result."

Step 3: A new page will be displayed. Choose “View."

STEP 4: Save the PDF by clicking the Download button in the upper right corner of the page.

HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?

You can claim the prize money by checking the winning ticket numbers published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If you find your ticket number in the published gazette, you will get 30 days to claim your prize money. For that, you need to visit the Kerala lottery headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram with your ticket and identification.

Read all the Latest India News here