Kerala Lottery AK-465 Result to be Announced at 3 PM, Check the Winning Amount Here

The Kerala Lottery State Department will announce the result for Akshaya AK-465 on Wednesday, September 30. The Akshaya AK Kerala Lottery Result is announced every Wednesday. All those who purchased the tickets and want to check their result can visit the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department.

The Akshaya AK-465 live Kerala lottery result will release from 3:00pm today. Once the draw is completed, the complete official Kerala lottery Akshaya AK-465 result will be published on the official website between 4:00pm and 4:30pm.

The first prize for Kerala Akshaya AK-465 result is fixed at Rs 70,000. The winners at the second spot will get Rs 5 lakhs, while those securing the third position of Akshaya AK-465 draw will get Rs 1 lakh. There is also a consolation prize of Rs 8,000. The Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK-465 draw will be held at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram.

There are five prizes for people with ticket ending with a specific number. For this, the fourth prize is worth Rs 5,000, while the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth spot will be Rs 2,000, Rs 1000, Rs 500 and Rs 100.

All the prize winners have to note that once the result is announced, they will have to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. After verification, the winners will have to surrender the winning tickets within 30 days of the result published.

The winners should note that if the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, they can claim the winning amount from any lottery shop in Kerala. However, if the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the Akshaya AK-465 winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

Meanwhile, the next Kerala lottery result will be announced on October 3, 2020 for Karunya KR-467 at 3PM.