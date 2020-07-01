Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK-452 Results Announced, First Prize Worth Rs 70 Lakh

Kerala State Lotteries announced the Akshaya lottery result (AK 452 ticket) on Wednesday, 1 July. The first prize for the lottery is Rs 70 lakh. The first prize has been awarded to ticket number AN 186816, which was sold in Pathanamithitta.

The second prize went to ticket number AX-189893 which bagged Rs 5 lakh.

The third prize worth Rs 1 lakh was won by ticket numbers AN-502572, AO-332870, AP-293708, AR-107557, AS-538630, AT-517093, AU-278424, AV-389040, AW-218916, AX-225184, AY-308480, AZ-173334.

There was also a consolation prize of Rs 8,000 that went to ticket numbers - AO 186816, AP 186816, AR 186816, AS 186816, AT 186816, AU 186816, AV 186816, AW 186816, AX 186816, AY 186816 and AZ 186816.

The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

If the prize money won is less than Rs 5,000 then winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in the state. However, if it is more than Rs 5,000 then they have to surrender their ticket to a bank or government lottery office with ID proofs.

The Rs 5,000 was won by ticket numbers1575, 2952, 3023, 3260, 3693, 4213, 4224, 4571, 4685, 5427, 5774, 5842, 6074, 6896, 7082, 7250, 7987, and 8375.

The 5th prize of Rs 2,000 was won by ticket numbers 1516, 3748 5911, 6215, 6682, 6811, and 7592.

The announcement of the results began at 3 pm and the results can be checked at https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/ and http://www.keralalotteries.com/

Here’s the direct link - https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/2020/07/live-kerala-lottery-result-01-07-202026-Akshaya-AK-452.html

The live draw for Kerala Lotteries' Akshaya Lottery result was held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram.