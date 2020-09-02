Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 461 Weekly Result Announced at keralalotteries.com; First Winner Gets Rs 70 Lakh

Akshaya AK 461 Kerala Lottery Results | Like every other Wednesday, the Kerala State Lottery Department has once again drawn the winners for weekly lottery result Akshaya AK 461. The result for the weekly lottery draw Akshaya AK 461 was declared at around 3 pm.

For the Akshaya AK 461 Kerala Lottery Results, the winner of the draw has won the cash price of Rs 70 lakh. The second prize winner won Rs 5 lakh, while all the winners on third position claim Rs 1 lakh each.

Kerala Akshaya AK 461 Lottery Results: Winners List

1st Prize (Rs 70 lakh): AM 605405

2nd Prize (Rs 5 Lakh): AB 622270

3rd Prize (Rs 1 lakh): AA 537231, AB 580702, AC 585198, AD 213124, AE 427139, AF 594115, AG 229143, AH 241765, AJ 462404, AK 671690, AL 541914, AM 715299

All the winners who have earned a cash prize above Rs 5,000 need to verify their winning numbers at the Lottery office and surrender the tickets within 30 days. The winners who have earned the prize money less than Rs 5000 can claim their money at any lottery shop in the state.

The State Lottery Department in Kerala announces seven different lotteries for each day of the week and Akshaya AK weekly lottery is one of them. The result for Akshaya AK 461 was drawn at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. After the state officials drew the lucky winners for Akshaya AK 461, a complete list of winners will be released on the official website at keralalotteries.com.

If you are willing to purchase a ticket for any upcoming lottery, it is to keep in mind that a single ticket costs Rs 40, while you can buy the entire ticket booklet at Rs 750 only.

Kerala Akshaya AK 461 Lottery Results: Here’s how to check it -