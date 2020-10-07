Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK-466 Result to be Announced at 3pm, Visit keralalotteryresult.net for More Details

The Kerala State Lottery Department will declare the results of Akshaya AK-466 on Wednesday, October 7. People who have purchased the tickets for the said lottery can check the results on the department’s official website at keralalotteryresult.net.

The Kerala State Lottery department will be declaring the result by 3pm today. It must be noted that the first prize winner of the Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK-466 will win a massive sum of Rs 70 lakh, the second prize winners will be getting a prize of Rs 5 lakh, while the third prize winners will bag Rs 1 lakh.

The winners of Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK-466's consolation prize will get a sum of Rs 8,000. Subsequently, fourth prize, fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth prize winners will be getting Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100 respectively.

All the winners of Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK-466, in case they have won a sum that is more than Rs 5000, will have to submit their ticket at a bank or the government lottery office along with their identity proof. Individuals who have won less than Rs 5,000 can collect their prize from any lottery shop in Kerala.

In order to check the results of Akshaya AK-466 that are going to be released on October 7, these steps need to be followed:

Step 1: Visit the official website at keralalotteryresult.net

Step 2: On the homepage, look for an option that reads ‘Kerala Lottery Result 07.10.2020 Akshaya AK-466' and click on it

Step 3: A new page consisting of the results with a PDF list will open

For the unversed, Kerala State Lottery Department rolls out seven weekly lotteries, which are Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya and Pournami lotteries. Apart from this, the department also has six bumper lotteries.

Currently, there are three Taluk Lottery Offices that are functional. There is one office each in Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District and Thamarassery in Kozhikode District.