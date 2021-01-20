Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK-481 Result: Check Winning Ticket Numbers Here; First Prize of Rs 70 Lakh

The Kerala State Lottery Department declared the results of the Kerala Akshaya AK-481 lottery on January 20 at 3pm. The lucky winner who has won the first prize of Rs 70 lakhs holds ticket number AA 194677. The second prize of Rs 5 lakhs goes to the person who has ticket number AM 375806. Winners of the third prize have ticket numbers AA 849270, AB 699176, AC 283024, AD 345781, AE 746807, AF 654172, AG 519502, AH 732858, AJ 450404, AK 837634, AL 546124 and AM 627926.The results of the Kerala Akshaya AK-481 lottery can be checked on the website keralalotteries.net.

Those ticket holders who have the lucky tickets have won the following prizes for the Kerala Akshaya AK-481 lottery:

First Prize: Rs 70 lakhs

Second Prize: Rs 5 lakh

Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh

Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000

Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000

Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000

Seventh Prize: Rs 500

Eighth Prize: Rs 100

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

If you are a Kerala Akshaya AK-481 lottery ticket holder, then you can check the detailed results by taking the following steps:

Step 1: Open the website keralalotteries.net at 3 pm today

Step 2: Click on the option ‘Kerala Lottery 20-01-2021 AKSHAYA Lottery Result AK-481 on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will open with the results of the Kerala Akshaya AK-481 lottery

Step 4: Match the ticket numbers displayed in the results page to the ones that you have

Candidates can also check the result of the Kerala Akshaya AK-481 lottery in the Kerala Government Gazette. Those who win the Kerala Akshaya AK-481 lottery can claim the prize at the state lottery office. The winners will have to submit the winning ticket along with an identity proof. This has to be done within 30 days of the declaration of the results.Once the authenticity of the winner is established, the Kerala State Lottery department will give them the prize. If applicable, the winning amount might be given after a tax deduction.

Apart from Akshaya, the Kerala State Lottery department rolls out six other weekly and six bumper lotteries. The names of the weekly lotteries are Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya and Pournami.