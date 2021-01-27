Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK-482 Result for January 27 to be out at 3 pm, Lucky winner to Get Rs 70 lakhs

The Kerala State Lottery Department will declare the results of the Kerala Akshaya AK-482 lottery on January 27 at 3 pm. The ticket holders of the Kerala Akshaya AK-482 lottery can visit the website https://www.keralalotteries.net/ to check the results. If you are the lucky winner of the Kerala Akshaya AK-482 lottery, then a grand prize of Rs 70 lakhs will be yours. Winners of the second prize will get Rs 5 lakhs,while third prize winners will get Rs 1 lakh.

The fourth prize of the Kerala Akshaya AK-482 lottery is fixed atRs 5,000. If the ticket number gets you the fifth prize, then you will be getting Rs 2,000. A sixth prize of Rs 1,000 is decided for the winners of the sixth prize. Seventh prize of Rs 500 and eighth prize of Rs 100 will also be awarded to the winners. There is also a consolation Prize of Rs 8,000.

You can take the following steps to check the results of the Kerala Akshaya AK-482 lottery

Step 1: On January 27, visit the website https://www.keralalotteries.net/ at 3 pm

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find an option 'Kerala Lottery 27-01-2021 AKSHAYA Lottery Result AK-482.’ Click on the same

Step 3: A new page will open which will display the results of the Kerala Akshaya AK-482 lottery

Step 4: Check if your ticket number matches with the winning ticket number. If this happens, then you will be the winner of the Kerala Akshaya AK-482 lottery

The winners of the Kerala Akshaya AK-482 lottery will have to claim their prize within 30 days of the declaration of results by submitting a proof of identity and their winning ticket to the state lottery department. After the details of the winner are verified, the winning amount will be handed over to the Kerala Akshaya AK-482 lottery winner after a tax deduction, if applicable.

Along with Kerala Akshaya lottery, the state department rolls out six other weekly lotteries named Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya and Pournami.