Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK-483 Result: First Prize Worth Rs 70 lakhs; Results out at 3 pm Today

The oldest lottery department of the country, the Kerala State Lottery Department will declare the results of the Kerala Akshaya AK-483 lottery on February 3 at 3 pm. In order to check the results of the Kerala Akshaya AK-483 lottery, ticket holders can visit the website https://www.keralalotteries.net/. The winners of the Kerala Akshaya AK-483 lottery will get a massive sum of Rs 70 as the first prize. Second prize winners will get Rs 5 lakhs. The third prize is of Rs 1 lakh for the Kerala Akshaya AK-483 lottery.

A prize money of Rs 5,000 will be given to the ticket holders of the Kerala Akshaya AK-483 lottery. The fifth prize is of Rs 2,000, while sixth prize winners are going to get Rs 1,000. The seventh and eighth prize for the lottery is of Rs 500 and Rs 100, respectively.

A consolation prize of Rs 8,000 will also be given to one lucky participant of the Kerala Akshaya AK-483 lottery.

If you would like to check the results of the Kerala Akshaya AK-483 lottery then you can take the following steps:

Step 1: Visit the website https://www.keralalotteries.net/ at 3 pm on February 3

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find an option ‘Kerala Lottery 03-02-2021 AKSHAYA Lottery Result AK-483.’ Click on it

Step 3: Once you click the link, a new page will open with the results of the Kerala Akshaya AK-483 lottery

Step 4: Lastly, match the number available in the results of the Kerala Akshaya AK-483 lottery with your ticket number. If they match then you are going to be the winner of the lottery

Within 30 days of the declaration of results, Kerala Akshaya AK-483 lottery winners have to claim their prize. In order to get the prize money, the winner has to submit the ticket and a valid ID proof to the lottery department. Once the verification process is complete, Kerala Akshaya AK-483 lottery winner will be given the amount.

The state department rolls out seven weekly lotteries named Akshaya, Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya and Pournami.