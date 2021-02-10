​Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK-484 Result to be Released at 3pm Today; Winner to Take Home Rs 70 Lakh

The results of the Kerala Akshaya AK-484 lottery will be declared on Wednesday, February 10 at 3 pm by the Kerala State Lottery Department, which is the oldest running lottery department of the country. Ticket holders of the Kerala Akshaya AK-484 lottery can check the results by visiting the official website https://www.keralalotteries.net/. The department awards nine prizes to the winners of the lottery, including a whopping amount of Rs 70 lakh to the first prize winner.

The second prize is worth Rs 5 lakhs, followed by Rs 1 lakh given to the winner of the third prize.Ticket holders of the fourth prize will get prize money worth Rs 5,000, while the fifth prize winner will receive Rs 2,000. The sixth prize winner will take home Rs 1,000, whereas Rs 500 and Rs 100 will be given to the prize winners of seventh and eighth prizes, respectively.A consolation prize of Rs 8,000 is also awarded to a few lucky participants of the Kerala Akshaya AK-484 lottery.

People with Kerala Akshaya AK-484lottery tickets can check their results by following the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website by clicking on the link,https://www.keralalotteries.net/

Step 2: You will get an option ‘Kerala Lottery 10-02-2021 AKSHAYA Lottery Result AK-484’ mentioned on the homepage. Click on it

Step 3: After you click on the link, you will be taken to a new webpage which will show you the results of the Kerala Akshaya AK-484 lottery

Step 4: Match the number available in the results with your ticket number to see if you have won any prize or not

The winning ticket holder will have to claim the prize within 30 days of the declaration of results. They will also have to submit the ticket and valid ID proof to the lottery department in order to claim the prize money. After the submission, verification process will start and on its successful completion, the winner will be given the amount.

Also, if you did not receive any prizes this time, you can try your luck on the other days of the week as the state department rolls out seven weekly lotteries named Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Pratheeksha, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya and Pournami.