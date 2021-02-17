Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK-485 Result Today at 3 PM: Know the Prizes

Within the duration of 30 days of the declaration of results the winning ticket holders will have to claim the prize as after that it will not be considered valid. The winners will have to submit the ticket and valid ID proof to the lottery department to get the prize money after which verification process will be carried out.

The Kerala State Lottery Department will release the results of the Kerala Akshaya AK-485 lottery on Wednesday, February 17 at 3 pm. The Kerala State Lottery Department is the oldest lottery department of the country. Results of the lottery can be checked by visiting the official website of the lottery department www.keralalotteries.net. A total of nine prizes are given by the lottery department including a massive amount of Rs 70 lakh to the first prize winner. The second and third prize winner will take home Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively.

The other prizes which will be awarded to the winners of the Kerala Akshaya AK-485 lottery are mentioned below.

Fourth prize: Rs 5,000

Fifth prize: Rs 2,000

Sixth prize: Rs 1,000

Seventh prize: Rs 500

Eighth prize: Rs 100

Consolation prize: Rs 8,000

Below are the steps which can be followed by the ticket holders of the lottery:

Step 1: Visit the official website by clicking on the link- https://www.keralalotteries.net/

Step 2: On the homepage look for the option reading ‘Kerala Lottery 17-02-2021 AKSHAYA Lottery Result AK-485’ and click on it.

Step 3: Now, a new webpage will be displayed with the results of the Kerala Akshaya AK-485 lottery.

Step 4: At last, the ticket holders need to match the number available in the results with their ticket number to see if you have won any prize or not.

After the successful completion of the verification process only the winner will be given the amount.

The Kerala State Lottery Department organises seven weekly lotteries i.e. one lottery on each day of the week. Therefore if you did not receive any prizes this time you can try your luck on the other days. Here is the list for your reference: Akshaya, Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya and Pournami.