​Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK-486 Results Today at 3 pm, Know Details Here

The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the results of the Kerala Akshaya AK-486 lottery at 3 pm today. Ticket holders can go to the official website of the state lottery department, which is the oldest lottery department in the country, by clicking on the link --https://www.keralalotteries.net/. The lottery department gives nine prizes to the winners, where the first prize is worth Rs 70 lakh.

The other prizes include second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth positions, comprising Rs 5 lakh, Rs 1 lakh, Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500, and Rs 100 respectively. The Kerala State Lottery Department also offers a consolation prize worth Rs 8,000.

Follow the below-mentioned process to check their result:

Step 1: Click on the link -- https://www.keralalotteries.net/ to go to the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department

Step 2: On the homepage, look for and click on the option saying ‘Kerala Lottery 24-02-2021 AKSHAYA Lottery Result AK-486’

Step 3: After the click, you will see a new webpage displayed on your screen with the results of the Kerala Akshaya AK-486 lottery

Step 4: To confirm if you are one of the lucky winners or not, you need to match the number available in the results with that of your ticket number

Lucky winners of the lottery will have to claim the prize within the duration of 30 days of the declaration of results. The winners are also required to submit their winning ticket along with a valid ID proof to the lottery department for the verification process. The winners will be awarded the full amount only after the verification process.

Those who have missed the chance to win the prizes this time can give it a try on any other day of the week. The names of the lotteries organised by the Kerala lottery department include Akshaya, Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya and Pournami.