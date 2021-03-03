Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK-487 Result today at 3 pm, winner to bag Rs 70 lakh: Know how to check

On Wednesday, March 3, at 3 pm the Kerala State Lottery Department will be releasing the results of the Kerala Akshaya AK-487 lottery. To check the results and know if you are one of the lucky winners or not, the ticket holders of the Akshaya AK-487 lottery can visit the official website of the Kerala State Lottery Department by clicking on the link- www.keralalotteries.net. Kerala State Lottery Department is the oldest lottery department in the country and gives outnine prizes to the winners of the game including the first prize worth Rs 70 lakh.

Here is the list of the prize awarded by the state lottery department:

First Prize: Rs 70 lakh

Second Prize: Rs 5 lakh

Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh

Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000

Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000

Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000

Seventh Prize: Rs 500

Eighth Prize: Rs 100

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

People holding the tickets for the Akshaya AK-487 lottery can follow the process mentioned below to check their results.

Step 1: Ticket holders are required to go to the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department from their internet browser or can also click on the link- https://www.keralalotteries.net/.

Step 2: You will have to find and click on the option reading ‘Kerala Lottery 03-03-2021 AKSHAYA Lottery Result AK-487’ on the homepage.

Step 3: As you will click on the option a new page will be displayed on your screen showing the results of the Kerala Akshaya AK-487 lottery.

Step 4: Ticket holders will lastly have to check if they are among the lucky winners or not by matching the number available in the results with that mentioned on your ticket number.

Also, all the lucky prize winners of the lottery will have to visit the state lottery office to claim the prize within 30 days of the declaration of results. The winning ticket holders will also have to submit their winning lottery ticket and valid ID proof to the lottery department so that they can initiate the verification process. The winners will receive the amount they have won only after the verification process is completed successfully.

People who have missed the chance to win the prizes this time can try for it on any other day of the week as the Kerala Lottery Department rolls out several lotteries throughout the week including:

Monday: Win-Win Lottery

Tuesday: Sthree Sakthi Lottery

Wednesday: Akshaya Lottery

Thursday: Karunya Plus Lottery

Friday: Nirmal Lottery

Saturday: Karunya Lottery

Sunday: Pournami Lottery