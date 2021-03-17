Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 489 Results to be Released at 3 pm Today; Winner Takes Home Rs 80 lakh

Kerala State Lottery Department which was set up in the year 1967 organises the Akshaya lottery every Wednesday. On March 17, the results of the Akshaya AK-489 lottery will be released by the lottery department on its official website www.keralalotteryresult.net at 3 pm. The draw for the winning tickets will be held at Gorky Bhavan in Trivandrum. The first prize winner of the Wednesday lottery will get a prize amount of Rs 80 lakh. The other prizes given by the department are as under:

First Prize: Rs 80 LakhsSecond prize: Rs 10 LakhsThird prize: Rs 1 LakhFourth prize: Rs 5,000Fifth prize: Rs 1,000Sixth prize: Rs 500Seventh prize: Rs 100Consolation prize: Rs 8,000

The winner of any of the prize amounts mentioned above will have to report visit the Kerala Lottery Office within 30 days from March 17 along with their winning ticket and valid photo ID proof.

Here are the steps which the ticket holder can follow to check the results and see if they have won a prize or not:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the lottery department directly by clicking on the link www.keralalotteryresult.net or you can also type the Kerala state lottery department on any internet browser.

Step 2: As the homepage will open, find and click on the hyperlink for March 16 result.

Step 3: The result will be displayed in a new window.

Step 4: You need to carefully match the digits of winning numbers with the one mentioned on your ticket.

All the winning ticket holders can visit any of the offices in Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District, and Thamarassery in Kozhikode District to claim the prize and will only be handed the winning amount after tax deductions, if applicable.

Winners need to note that for an amount less than Rs 5,000 they can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala. While if the amount is more, winners will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with ID proofs.

The Kerala State Lottery Department conducts 7 weekly lotteries and 6 bumper lotteries. Daily lotteries include Karunya, Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, and Pournami. While the bumper lotteries are held on festivals like Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Dussehra.