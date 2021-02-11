Kerala Lottery Department Releases Results of Karunya Plus KN-355 Today: Winner to Get 80 Lakhs

The Kerala State Lottery Department declared the results of the 'Karunya Plus KN-355' lottery on Thursday, February 11 at 3.00 pm. Ticket holders of the lottery can check the results at the official website www.keralalotteryresult.net. The lottery department conducts seven daily and multiple bumper draws for the people in Kerala. Also, special draws are conducted on festivals including Onam, Christmas, Vishu and Dussehra. The first prize winner of the lottery will get a whopping amount of Rs 80 lakh followed by Rs 10 lakh and 1 lakh given to the winners of second and third prizes respectively.

Also, the winners of the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh prize will get Rs 5,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100, respectively. The department also gives a consolation prize worth Rs 8,000.

People who want to check the results can follow the below-mentioned steps to know if they have won any prize or not.

Step 1: Go to the Kerala Lottery's official website by clicking on the link- keralalotteryresult.net

Step 2: On the home page, you will get 'Kerala Lottery Result 11.2.2021 Karunya Plus KN-355' option, click on it

Step 3: After clicking on the option, a new page will display the lottery results

Step 4: At last match the numbers displayed on the result with your ticket number.

Winners winning less than Rs 5, 000 can claim it from any lottery shop in Kerala while, winners who win an amount above Rs 5,000 will have to submit the lottery ticket before a bank or any government lottery officer along with an identity proof for further verification process and claiming the prize.

If you could not win any prize this time, you can try your luck on any other day of the week. The seven weekly lotteries organised includes Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, and Pournami along with six bumper lotteries. You will have to pay Rs 30 for a single ticket for Kerala lottery while the entire book is priced at Rs 750.