1-min read

Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-436 Result Announced, Know Which Ticket Won Rs 1 Crore Prize

The first prize in Karunya lottery fetches Rs 1 crore, while the second and third prize winners get Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively. The consolation prize gets one Rs 8,000.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 22, 2020, 4:25 PM IST
Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-436 Result Announced, Know Which Ticket Won Rs 1 Crore Prize
Image for representation.

The result of the Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-436 was announced on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram.

The first prize in Karunya lottery fetches Rs 1 crore, while the second and third prize winners get Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively. The consolation prize gets one Rs 8,000.

Ticket number KD 254683 won the first prize of Rs 1 crore. The second prize was won by ticket number KG 589338. The Kerala lottery department declared the result at 3 pm.

Those who have won prize above Rs 5,000 in the Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-436 are required to submit their ticket and furnish a valid id proof to a bank or any government lottery office to get prize money.

On the other hand, if the winning amount is less than Rs 5,000, you can claim it from any lottery shop in the state.

In the Karunya lottery KR-435, announced on February 15, ticket number KO 589235 got the first prize, while ticket number KS 121689 won the second prize.

The single ticket of Karunya lottery costs Rs 40, while the entire lottery book can be purchase at Rs 750.

One of the biggest cash flows in Kerala, the state lottery department runs it daily. The Kerala lottery department also organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra. Besides this, two seasonal jackpots - the monsoon and summer bumper - are also arranged.

