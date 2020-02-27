Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-305 Results Announced, check online at keralalotteries.com
All the lottery winners will have to verify their winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala government gazette and surrender their tickets within 30 days.
Image of representation. (Reuters)
Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-305 Results | The results of the Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-305 Results were announced on Thursday at Gorky Bhavan, near Thiruvanathapuram.
The first prize for Karunya Plus KN-305 for February 27 is worth Rs 70 lakh. The winners of the second and the third prize will receive Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively.
The complete list of winners can be checked on the official website at www.keralalotteries.com (http://www.keralalotteries.com/).
Kerala Karunya Plus KN-305 Lottery Results: Steps to check it
Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala state lottery at www.keralalotteries.com
Step 2: Click on ‘Lottery Results’ tab
Step 3: Select the ‘View’ icon before Karunya Plus KN-305 lottery
Step 4: The Karunya Plus KN-305 result PDF will open
Kerala Karunya Plus KN-305 Lottery Results: List of Winners
First Prize (Rs 70 lakh): PV 218704
Second Prize (Rs 5 lakh): PT 452077
Third Prize (Rs 1 lakhs each): PN 240125, PO 130294, PP 715449, PR 239485, PS 769829, PT 271339, PU 257855, PV 904861, PW 897522, PX 253705, PY 937472, PZ 535346
To check the Kerala Karunya Plus KN-305 Lottery Results directly, go to the direct link http://103.251.43.52/lottery/reports/draw/tmp70247.pdf
