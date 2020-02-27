Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-305 Results Announced, check online at keralalotteries.com

All the lottery winners will have to verify their winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala government gazette and surrender their tickets within 30 days.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 27, 2020, 4:48 PM IST
Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-305 Results Announced, check online at keralalotteries.com
Image of representation. (Reuters)

Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-305 Results | The results of the Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-305 Results were announced on Thursday at Gorky Bhavan, near Thiruvanathapuram.

The first prize for Karunya Plus KN-305 for February 27 is worth Rs 70 lakh. The winners of the second and the third prize will receive Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively.

The complete list of winners can be checked on the official website at www.keralalotteries.com (http://www.keralalotteries.com/).

Kerala Karunya Plus KN-305 Lottery Results: Steps to check it

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala state lottery at www.keralalotteries.com

Step 2: Click on ‘Lottery Results’ tab

Step 3: Select the ‘View’ icon before Karunya Plus KN-305 lottery

Step 4: The Karunya Plus KN-305 result PDF will open

Kerala Karunya Plus KN-305 Lottery Results: List of Winners

First Prize (Rs 70 lakh): PV 218704

Second Prize (Rs 5 lakh): PT 452077

Third Prize (Rs 1 lakhs each): PN 240125, PO 130294, PP 715449, PR 239485, PS 769829, PT 271339, PU 257855, PV 904861, PW 897522, PX 253705, PY 937472, PZ 535346

All the lottery winners will have to verify their winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala government gazette and surrender their tickets within 30 days.

To check the Kerala Karunya Plus KN-305 Lottery Results directly, go to the direct link http://103.251.43.52/lottery/reports/draw/tmp70247.pdf




