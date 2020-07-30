Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-327 Results Declared, First Prize Worth Rs 80 Lakh

The Kerala State Lotteries announced the result of Karunya Plus (KN-327) on Thursday. The first prize of the lottery was won by ticket number PP 252755 and received the cash prize of Rs 80 lakh. The second and third prizes fetch Rs 10 lakh and one lakh. Consolation prize winners receive Rs 8,000.

The second prize was bagged by ticket number PW 263991. As many as 12 people got the third prize and 11 others received the consolation prize.

Karunya Plus lottery result was declared on the official website of Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries and can be checked at http://keralalotteries.com/ and http://103.251.43.52/lottery/reports/draw/tmp71953.pdf

If the winning amount is less than Rs 5,000, it can be claimed without any formalities from any lottery shop in the state. However, if it is more than Rs 5,000 then they have to surrender their ticket to a bank or government lottery office with ID proofs.

The result of Karunya Plus KN-326 was announced on July 23 at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram.

Ticket number PD 226176 won the first prize worth Rs 80 lakh, while the second prize of Rs 10 lakh went to ticket number PL 425738.

Twelve people got the third prize, while eleven people received the first consolation prize. The results can be checked here.

Single ticket of the Karunya Plus lottery costs Rs 40, while the book comes at a price of Rs 750.

The Kerala lottery department announces results of various lotteries regularly. But, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it did not hold the result draws from March 22 to March 31.