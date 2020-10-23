Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-195 Result to be Declared at 3 PM, Find Complete List of Winners at Official Website

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 195 Result is scheduled to be announced at 3pm through lucky draw. The participants will get an updated list of Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 195 winners on the official website at keralalotteryresult.net at 4pm IST on Friday, October 23.

The Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR is one of the seven weekly lotteries that the state department conducts on weekly basis. The Nirmal NR lottery draw is held on every Friday at 3 PM. The price of one Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR ticket is Rs 40, while an entire booklet costs Rs 750.

In order to check the result of Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 195, follow these steps:

Step 1: Open the browser of your choice and log on to

keralalotteryresult.net

Step 2: Once you reach the homepage, look for an option that reads ‘Kerala Lottery Result 23.10.2020 Nirmal NR 195' and click on it

Step 3: A new page with the Nirmal NR 195 result will open

Step 4: Carefully check if the digits of your ticket match those mentioned on the page. In case all the digits match, then you have won the lottery, if they do not then that implies that you have not won it

Every lottery that is conducted by Kerala State Lottery Department is represented by an alphabetical code. For instance, if the name of the lottery is Nirmal, so the lottery code will be ‘NR’. Along with the code there is also a draw number. Next Nirmal lottery, i.e. NR-196 will be conducted on October 30. The draw of these lotteries takes place at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram.

There are a total of eight prizes in this lottery. The first prize is of whopping Rs 70 Lakhs, followed by the second prize which is Rs 10 Lakhs. The third, fourth and fifth prizes are Rs 1 Lakh, Rs 5,000 and Rs 1,000; respectively. There is also a consolation prize which is worth Rs 8,000. The remaining sixth and seventh prizes are of Rs 500 and Rs 100.

The winners of Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 195 must ensure that they claim the prize within 30 days of the result declaration. For claiming the prize, they will have to visit the government lottery office and will have to produce the winning ticket along with a valid identity proof. The prize money will be credited to the winner’s account only when the verification process is complete.