Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-198: Results to be Declared at 3pm; First Prize of Rs 70 Lakh

The results of the Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-198 will be declared at 3pm today by the Kerala State Lottery Department at keralalotteryresult.net.

In order to find out if you have become the lucky winner or not, you need to follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/ — the official website where results of the state lottery are declared

Step 2: On the homepage at 3pm today, you will find an option that will say ‘Kerala Lottery Result 13.11.20 Nirmal NR-198’

Step 3: Once you click on this, a new page will open with the results of today’s Kerala lottery

Step 4: Match your ticket number with the winning ticket number and see if you have the lucky ticket

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, then it can be claimed at any lottery shop in Kerala, however, if it is more than Rs 5000, the winners will have to submit their tickets to a bank or any government lottery office. A verification process will be conducted and the prize money will be given only after the identity of the winner is established.

There are seven exciting prizes and a consolation prize for Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-198. Here is the list of prize money you can give if you have the lucky ticket of the Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-198:

· First Prize- Rs 70 lakhs

· Second Prize- Rs 10 lakhs

· Third Prize- Rs 1 lakh

· Fourth Prize- Rs 5,000

· Fifth Prize- Rs 1,000

· Sixth Prize- Rs 500

· Seventh Prize- Rs 100

· Consolation Prize- Rs 8,000

The Kerala State Lottery Department started in 1967 and released lottery tickets on November 1, 1967. The ticket price back then was only Re 1. The winning ticket holder received a prize money of Rs 50,000 in the first draw that happened on January 26, 1968.

Today, this state lottery department rolls out several lotteries — six bumper and seven weekly lotteries. The names of the lotteries are Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya and Pournami.