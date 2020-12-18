Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 203: 1st Prize Winner to Take Home Rs 70 Lakh, Check keralalotteryresult.net

The first prize winner of the Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 203, to be drawn on Friday December 18, is going to win a sum of Rs 70 lakhs. The cost of one ticket of Kerala Lottery ticket is Rs 40. The result of the Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 203 will be declared on Friday at 3pm. Those who have purchased the ticket can check the results on Kerala State Department’s official website keralalotteryresult.net.

Kerala was the first Indian state to have set up a lottery department in 1967. The first lottery ticket of the Kerala lottery department was released on November 1, 1967. Back then, the price of one ticket was Re 1 and the first prize money was Rs 50,000. Currently, the Kerala State Lottery department rolls out seven types of lotteries in a week. These lotteries include Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya and Pournami. Apart from this the department also conducts six bumper lotteries.

Another aspect about the Kerala State Lottery is that it is denoted by an alphabetical code. So, if the name of the lottery is Nirmal, then alphabetic connotation will be NR. With the alphabetic code, there will also be the draw number of the said lottery. For example, on December 18 it is the 203rd draw that is taking place, hence the lottery name is NR- 203.

There are a total of eight prizes that one can win on purchasing a Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 203 ticket. Here is a look at the prize list:

• First prize: Rs 70 Lakhs

• Second prize: Rs 10 Lakhs

• Third prize: Rs 1 Lakh

• Fourth prize: Rs 5,000

• Fifth prize: 1,000

• Sixth prize: Rs 500

• Seventh prize: Rs 100

• Consolation prize: Rs 8,000

For claiming any of the Kerala lottery prizes, the winner has to visit the Kerala State Lottery Department office with the winning ticket and a valid identity proof.

The prize money will only be credited after the verification process is done. In case the money is taxable, the tax will be deducted by the department and the remaining money will be given to the winner. The prize money of the lottery will get lapsed if it is not claimed within a period of 30 days.

Here is how you can check the result of Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 203:

Step 1: Open any browser and visit keralalotteryresult.net

Step 2: On the homepage, look for an option that reads ‘Kerala Lottery Result 18.12.2020 Nirmal NR 203’. Click on this option

Step 3: A new page consisting of the result will open. Match the winning tickets’ digits with your number to find out if you have won the lottery or not.