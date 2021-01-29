Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-209 Lottery Result to be Announced at 3 PM, Winner to Get Rs 70 Lakh

On Friday, January 29, the Kerala State Lottery Department is going to declare the results of the Kerala Nirmal NR-209 Lottery at 3 pm. Ticket holders of the Kerala Nirmal NR-209 Lottery can visit the website to check the results. The first prize winner of the Kerala Nirmal NR-209 Lottery is going to receive a massive sum of Rs 70 lakhs. Kerala Nirmal NR-209 Lottery has a second prize of Rs 10 lakhs while the lucky winners will get Rs 3 lakh as the third prize.

There is a fourth prize of Rs 5,000 in the Kerala Nirmal NR-209 Lottery while the fifth prize is of Rs 1,000. The sixth and seventh prize is of Rs 500 and Rs 100, respectively. There is also a consolation prize of Rs 8,000.

If you have bought a ticket for the Kerala Nirmal NR-209 Lottery then you can check the results by taking the following steps:

Step 1: At 3 pm on January 29, visit the website https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find the option Kerala Lottery 29-01-2021 Nirmal Result NR-209. Click on this link

Step 3: A new tab will open with the results of the Kerala Nirmal NR-209 Lottery

Step 4: This is the last and the most important step. Carefully check if the number on your ticket matches with the one on the winning ticket. If it happens then you are the winner

In order to get your prize, you have to claim it from the state lottery department within 30 days of the declaration of results. Ticket holders also need to submit their ticket along with valid identity proof to the department for authentication.

Once the state department verifies all the information then the winning ticket holder will be given the prize money.

The Kerala State Lottery Department has a lucky draw every day of the week. Apart from these lotteries, there are also six bumper lotteries rolled out by the department. The names of the lotteries are Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya and Pournami.