​Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-213 Result Declared Today; Check Details Here

The results for the Nirmal NR-213 lottery was declared by the Kerala state lottery department at 3 pm IST on Friday, February 26, 2021. At Gorky Bhavan in Trivandrum, the draw for the winning ticket numbers will take place. Ticket holders of the Kerala Nirmal NR-213 lottery can check the results on the official website of the lottery department by clicking on the link www.keralalotteryresult.net, once the results are out. The first prize winner of the Kerala Nirmal NR-213 lottery will be awarded a massive amount of Rs 80 lakhs.

Those who have purchased the ticket of the Nirmal NR-213 can follow the below-mentioned steps to check their result:

Step 1: Go to any internet browser and type the URL for Kerala Lottery Result or you can simply click on the link, www.keralalotteryresult.net

Step 2: On the homepage, you will notice a hyperlink that reads Kerala Lottery Result 26.02.2021 Nirmal NR-213. Click on it

Step 3: After the click, you will be directed to a new window where all the winning numbers for the Nirmal NR-213 lottery will be mentioned

Step 4: At last, you need to match the digits of the winning numbers with the one mentioned in your ticket to know if you have won any prize or not

If you are one of the lucky winners of the lottery, then you need to know that the Kerala State Lottery Department offers a total of eight prizes on its daily lotteries. Here are the details:

First prize: Rs 80 Lakhs

Second prize: Rs 10 Lakhs

Third prize: Rs 1 Lakh

Fourth prize: Rs 5000

Fifth prize: Rs 1000

Sixth prize: Rs 500

Seventh prize: Rs 100

Consolation prize: Rs 8,000

The winners of the Nirmal NR-213 lottery will have to make sure that they keep a few important points in mind. They need to report to the Kerala Lottery Department office within 30 days from the date of the declaration of the result i.e. February 26. There are three functional offices, one each in Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District, and Thamarassery in Kozhikode District. The winners can go to any one of them at their convenience.

Also, you will have to carry your winning ticket and a valid photo ID proof with you as it will be required for verification purposes. And if the winning amount comes under the tax bracket, then it will be given only after tax deduction.

The Kerala Lottery department organises seven daily lotteries throughout the week which include Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, and Pournami. Other than those, bumper lotteries are conducted on the occasions of Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Dussehra.