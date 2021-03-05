Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-214 Result Announced Today at www.keralalotteryresult.net at 3 PM; 1st prize Winner to Get Rs 80 lakh

On Friday, March 5, the results for the Nirmal NR-214 lottery was released by the Kerala state lottery department at 3 pm. The draw for the winning ticket numbers will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Trivandrum. Once the results are declared, the ticket holders of the Nirmal NR-214 lottery can check the results on the official website of the Kerala lottery department- www.keralalotteryresult.net. The lottery department offers eight prizes on its lotteries including the first prize of Rs 80 lakh.

The other prizes include:

First prize: Rs 80 Lakhs

Second prize: Rs 10 Lakhs

Third prize: Rs 1 Lakh

Fourth prize: Rs 5000

Fifth prize: Rs 1000

Sixth prize: Rs 500

Seventh prize: Rs 100

Consolation prize: Rs 8,000

The results of the Nirmal NR-214 lottery can be checked by its ticket holders by following the below mentioned easy steps:

Step 1: The ticket holders are required to go to any internet browser and type the URL for Kerala Lottery Result or can simply click on- www.keralalotteryresult.net.

Step 2: A hyperlink reading Kerala Lottery Result 05.03.2021 Nirmal NR-214 will be available on the homepage. The ticket holders are required to click on it.

Step 3: As you will click on the link the results of the lottery will be displayed on a new window.

Step 4: To get assured if you are one of the winners or not you will have to match the digits of the winning numbers with the one mentioned in your ticket.

Those who win the Nirmal NR-214 lottery will have to report to the Kerala Lottery Department office within 30 days from the date of the declaration of the result that is march 5.

The winning ticket holders can note that there are three functional offices, one each in Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District, and Thamarassery in Kozhikode District and they can go to any one of them based on their convenience.

A winning ticket and a valid ID proof are also required to be carried to the office so that the department can initiate the verification process. The winning amount will be awarded to the winners only after the successful completion of the verification process and if the amount falls under the tax bracket then it will be given only after tax deduction.

If the winning amount is less than Rs 5000 then the winners can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala. Whereas if the amount is above Rs 5000 then winners will have to surrender their tickets before the lottery office with ID proofs for the claim.

Seven daily lotteries are being organised by the Kerala Lottery department throughout the week including Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, and Pournami. Bumper lotteries are also being organised on the occasions of Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Dussehra.

Tickets for the weekly lotteries can be bought from any lottery shop by paying Rs 40 for a single ticket while the price for the bumper lotteries varies from Rs 200 to Rs 300.