Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-215 Result to be Out at Keralalotteryresult.net; Winner to Bag Rs 80 lakh

Ticket holders of the Nirmal NR-215 lottery can go to the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department by clicking on the link- www.keralalotteryresult.net to check their results on Friday, March 12, at 3 pm IST. The venue where the draw for the winning ticket numbers is organised is Gorky Bhavan in Trivandrum. Tickets for the weekly Kerala lotteries can be purchased by the people interested in the game from any lottery shop by paying Rs 40 for a single ticket while for the bumper lotteries the rate varies from Rs 200 to Rs 300.

The results of the Nirmal NR-215 lottery can be checked by following these simple steps provided below:Step 1: Ticket holders need to click on the link www.keralalotteryresult.net to visit the official website of the lottery department or can also search for it in their internet browser.

Step 2: You will notice a hyperlink saying Kerala Lottery Result 12.03.2021 Nirmal NR-215 on the homepage and click on it.

Step 3: The result of the lottery will be displayed on the screen as you will click on the above mentioned hyperlink.

Step 4: Lastly match the digits of your lottery ticket with that of the winning numbers to see if you are one of the lucky winners or not.

The winners of the lottery are provided with eight prizes. Check details here:First prize: Rs 80 LakhsSecond prize: Rs 10 LakhsThird prize: Rs 1 LakhFourth prize: Rs 5000Fifth prize: Rs 1000Sixth prize: Rs 500Seventh prize: Rs 100Consolation prize: Rs 8,000

If you are among the lucky winners of the Nirmal NR-215 lottery you need to know that within 30 days of the declaration of the result that is March 12, you need to report to the Kerala Lottery Department office along with the winning ticket and valid ID proof.Submission of the ticket and ID is important for the initiation of the verification process as only after its completion the winners will be handed over the winning amount.

There are three functional offices where the winning ticket holders can go based on their convenience that is each in Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District, and Thamarassery in Kozhikode District.

Also, the winning amount is given after the tax deduction if applicable. You need to know that if the winning amount is less than Rs 5,000 then the winners can claim it from any lottery shop in Kerala. Whereas if the amount is above Rs 5000 then to claim it winners will have to surrender their tickets before the lottery office with ID proofs.

The Kerala Lottery department holds seven daily lotteries throughout the week namely Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, and Pournami. The lottery department also organises bumper lotteries on the occasions of Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Dussehra.