Kerala Lottery Result 2020: Win-Win W-578 Weekly Draw Declared at keralalotteries.com, Winner Gets Cash Prize of Rs 75 lakhs

Kerala Win-Win W-578 state weekly Lottery Results | Every week, the Kerala State Lottery Department holds draws of seven different lotteries. These weekly draws are conducted every day, ensuring cash prizes worth lakhs. The result for Win-Win W-578 Kerala weekly draw was declared on Monday, August 17, by the State Lottery Department. The results for the Win-Win W-578 Kerala Lottery Results were drawn at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram.

The first prize winner of the Win-Win W-578 Kerala Lottery Results took home the first prize of Rs 75 lakh. Meanwhile, the winner of Kerala Win-Win 578 second prize won Rs 5 lakh, whereas the third prize winner received Rs 1 lakh. The price for purchasing a single lottery ticket stands at Rs 40, while you can buy an entire book at just Rs 750.

Those who participated or bought tickets for Win-Win W-578 Kerala Lottery can check the complete result and the list of winners on the official website at keralalotteries.com.

Kerala Win-Win W-578 Lottery Results: Steps to check it -

Step 1: Visit at keralalotteries.com

Step 2: Click on ‘Lottery Results’ tab

Step 3: Tap on the ‘View’ icon before Win-Win W-578 lottery result

Step 4: The Win-Win W-578 result PDF will open with the complete winner list

Kerala Win-Win W-578 Lottery Results: List of Winners

First Prize (Rs 75 lakh): WA-251916

Second Prize (Rs 5 lakh): WB-531830

Third Prize (Rs 1 lakh each): WA-433800, WB-550422, WC-525431, WD-265234, WE-446292, WF-392791, WG-580480, WH-253134, WJ-150407, WK-115565, WL-489260, WM-566517

If the prize money earned by a winner is less than Rs 5000, he or she can opt to claim their winning amount from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize money costs above 5,000, the winner will have to verify their winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala government Gazette, along with surrendering their tickets within 30 days.