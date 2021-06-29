CHANGE LANGUAGE
News18» News»India»Kerala Lottery Result 2021: Akshaya AK 496 Results Declared: Check the Winning Numbers
1-MIN READ

Kerala Lottery Result 2021: Akshaya AK 496 Results Declared: Check the Winning Numbers

(Representational Photo: Shutterstock)

(Representational Photo: Shutterstock)

Kerala Lottery Result 2021: The first prize winner of Rs70 lakh is the one with number AU 258505, while those for second prize for Rs 5 lakh is AO 601442.

Kerala State Lottery department, which is a state government enterprise functioning under the Ministry of Finance, declared the Akshaya AK 496 Lottery results for Tuesday. The results of the lucky draw is available on the official website keralalotteries.com. The Akshaya AK 496 Lottery lucky draw on June 29 was earlier scheduled to be held on May 5. Due to the second wave of coronavirus pandemic and its subsequent lockdown led to the postponement of the lucky draw.

The first prize winner of Rs70 lakh is the one with number AU 258505.

The winning for second prize for Rs5 lakh is AO 601442.

The winning numbers for the third prize of Rs 1 lakh are:

AN 304753, AO 116169, AP 661713, AR 140764, AS 395058, AT 706725, AU 814715, AV 427061, AW 118700, AX 191034, AY 713548 and AZ 518435

The winning numbers for fourth prize worth Rs 5,000 are 0995, 1025, 1110, 1306, 1769, 3448, 4479, 4548, 4725,  4971,  5024,  5865,  6362,  7282,  7711,  8149,  8980 and  9374.

The winning numbers for fifth prize worth Rs 2,000 are 0856, 2043, 2192, 3869,  5004,  8864 and 9572.

Lucky numbers for sixth prize: 0047  0545  0596  1186  1412  1926  2240  2414  2536  2773  2922  3274  3322  3720  3734  4136  4423  5326  5786  6654  6905  7918  8324  9460  9900  9999

Lucky numbers for seventh prize: 0446  0750  0757  0999  1003  1049  1123  1271  1331  1515  1532  1589  2028  2651  2653  2711  2975  3060  3095  3333  3444  3641  3737  3996  4022  4066  4321  4416  4652  4664  4844  5054  5268  5333  5532  5576  5767  5862  6025  6262  6433  6604  6832  6930  7110  7216  7376  7458  7550  7737  7806  8226  8256  8278  8327  8333  8360  8447  8579  8663  8936  9173  9297  9362  9436  9550  9555  9600  9642  9780  9826  9850

Lucky numbers for eight prize: 0005  0013  0078  0356  0363  0415  0439  0547  0570  0620  0690  0904  0936  0957  0968  0969  0974  0993  1068  1254  1255  1283  1290  1337  1403  1438  1462  1605  1659  1661  1672  1756  1801  1911  2002  2113  2136  2176  2230  2267  2347  2545  2578  2636  2701  3072  3215  3253  3570  3608  3651  3659  3691  3705  3743  3886  3937  3947  3976  4147  4201  4443  4448  4766  5002  5014  5038  5076  5244  5328  5416  5473  5812  5902  5921  6018  6124  6543  6584  6625  7047  7084  7257  7393  7406  7415  7437  7480  7519  7717  7850  8017  8044  8091  8098  8117  8156  8182  8378  8403  8471  8490  8734  8751  8816  8862  8881  8926  9032  9102  9253  9364  9370  9466  9467  9581  9607  9763  9767  9879  9915  9955  9959

Follow these steps to check today’s winning list:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala State Lotteries on your preferred search engine or visit the given link at: www.keralalotteries.com

Step 2: The homepage of the official state lottery website will display today’s Kerala lucky draw result link which you have to click

Step 3: On the fresh webpage that appears on your screen, click on the Akshaya lottery AK-496 results link

Step 4: The results web page will display the list of winning lottery tickets

Each Akshaya lottery AK-496 ticket is priced at Rs40. The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and submit their winning tickets within 30 days of the announcement of the result. Winning ticket-holders will get the prize money after the deduction of taxes.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

first published:June 29, 2021, 16:27 IST