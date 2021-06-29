Kerala Lottery Result 2021: Akshaya AK 496 Results Declared: Check the Winning Numbers

Kerala State Lottery department, which is a state government enterprise functioning under the Ministry of Finance, declared the Akshaya AK 496 Lottery results for Tuesday. The results of the lucky draw is available on the official website keralalotteries.com. The Akshaya AK 496 Lottery lucky draw on June 29 was earlier scheduled to be held on May 5. Due to the second wave of coronavirus pandemic and its subsequent lockdown led to the postponement of the lucky draw.

The first prize winner of Rs70 lakh is the one with number AU 258505.

The winning for second prize for Rs5 lakh is AO 601442.

The winning numbers for the third prize of Rs 1 lakh are:

AN 304753, AO 116169, AP 661713, AR 140764, AS 395058, AT 706725, AU 814715, AV 427061, AW 118700, AX 191034, AY 713548 and AZ 518435

The winning numbers for fourth prize worth Rs 5,000 are 0995, 1025, 1110, 1306, 1769, 3448, 4479, 4548, 4725, 4971, 5024, 5865, 6362, 7282, 7711, 8149, 8980 and 9374.

The winning numbers for fifth prize worth Rs 2,000 are 0856, 2043, 2192, 3869, 5004, 8864 and 9572.

Lucky numbers for sixth prize: 0047 0545 0596 1186 1412 1926 2240 2414 2536 2773 2922 3274 3322 3720 3734 4136 4423 5326 5786 6654 6905 7918 8324 9460 9900 9999

Lucky numbers for seventh prize: 0446 0750 0757 0999 1003 1049 1123 1271 1331 1515 1532 1589 2028 2651 2653 2711 2975 3060 3095 3333 3444 3641 3737 3996 4022 4066 4321 4416 4652 4664 4844 5054 5268 5333 5532 5576 5767 5862 6025 6262 6433 6604 6832 6930 7110 7216 7376 7458 7550 7737 7806 8226 8256 8278 8327 8333 8360 8447 8579 8663 8936 9173 9297 9362 9436 9550 9555 9600 9642 9780 9826 9850

Lucky numbers for eight prize: 0005 0013 0078 0356 0363 0415 0439 0547 0570 0620 0690 0904 0936 0957 0968 0969 0974 0993 1068 1254 1255 1283 1290 1337 1403 1438 1462 1605 1659 1661 1672 1756 1801 1911 2002 2113 2136 2176 2230 2267 2347 2545 2578 2636 2701 3072 3215 3253 3570 3608 3651 3659 3691 3705 3743 3886 3937 3947 3976 4147 4201 4443 4448 4766 5002 5014 5038 5076 5244 5328 5416 5473 5812 5902 5921 6018 6124 6543 6584 6625 7047 7084 7257 7393 7406 7415 7437 7480 7519 7717 7850 8017 8044 8091 8098 8117 8156 8182 8378 8403 8471 8490 8734 8751 8816 8862 8881 8926 9032 9102 9253 9364 9370 9466 9467 9581 9607 9763 9767 9879 9915 9955 9959

Follow these steps to check today’s winning list:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala State Lotteries on your preferred search engine or visit the given link at: www.keralalotteries.com

Step 2: The homepage of the official state lottery website will display today’s Kerala lucky draw result link which you have to click

Step 3: On the fresh webpage that appears on your screen, click on the Akshaya lottery AK-496 results link

Step 4: The results web page will display the list of winning lottery tickets

Each Akshaya lottery AK-496 ticket is priced at Rs40. The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and submit their winning tickets within 30 days of the announcement of the result. Winning ticket-holders will get the prize money after the deduction of taxes.

