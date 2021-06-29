Kerala Lottery Result 2021: Akshaya AK 496 Results for June 29 at 4 PM: Check Prizes, Other Details

Kerala State Lottery department which is a state government enterprise functioning under the Ministry of Finance will announce the Akshaya AK 496 Lottery results on Tuesday. The results of the lucky draw will be available on the official website at 4pm on the Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.com. The Akshaya AK 496 Lottery lucky draw on June 29 was earlier scheduled to be held on May 5. Due to the second wave of coronavirus pandemic and its subsequent lockdown led to the postponement of the lucky draw.

Today’s lottery lucky draw will be conducted by Kerala lottery department at Thiruvananthapuram’s Gorky Bhavan. The website will also run a livestream of results starting at 3.00pm.

The first prize winner of today’s lucky draw will receive Rs70 lakh. While the second prize for Akshaya AK 496 lucky draw is Rs5 lakh followed by the third prize of Rs1 lakh. The fourth and fifth prize winners for today’s lucky draw will take home Rs5,000 and Rs2,000 respectively. The state lottery department also awards a consolation prize of Rs8,000 to one lucky winner.

Follow these steps to check today’s winning list:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala State Lotteries on your preferred search engine or visit the given link at: www.keralalotteries.com

Step 2: The homepage of the official state lottery website will display today’s Kerala lucky draw result link which you have to click

Step 3: On the fresh webpage that appears on your screen, click on the Akshaya lottery AK-496 results link

Step 4: The results web page will display the list of winning lottery tickets

Each Akshaya lottery AK-496 ticket is priced at Rs40. The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and submit their winning tickets within 30 days of the announcement of the result. Winning ticket-holders will get the prize money after the deduction of taxes.

