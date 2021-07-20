Kerala Lottery Result 2021: Bhagyamithra BM 6 Result For July 20 at 4 PM: Check Prizes, Other Details Here

On Tuesday, the Kerala State Lottery department — which is a state government enterprise functioning under the Ministry of Finance — will announce the Bhagyamithra BM 6 Lottery results. The lucky draw for the Bhagyamithra BM 6 Lottery was earlier scheduled to take place on May 2. The state lottery department will declare the result for Bhagyamithra BM 6 Lottery Tickets on the official website of the Kerala Lotteries at www.keralalotteries.com.

Those participants who had bought the tickets for Bhagyamithra BM 6 Lottery should brace themselves as results will be announced through a live blog from 3pm and full result will be available at 4pm on Tuesday. The first prize winner of today’s lucky draw will win Rs 1 crore, while the second prize winner will receive Rs 10 lakh and the third prize winner will take home Rs 2 lakh. The fourth and fifth prize winner for Tuesday’s lucky draw will win Rs 4,000 and Rs 2,000.

Follow these steps to check the results of Bhagyamithra BM 6 Lottery lucky draw:

Step 1: Type in the official web address of Kerala State Lottery on your preferred search engine or follow the given link atwww.keralalotteries.com

Step 2: The official homepage of the Kerala state lottery website will appear on your screen. The Kerala lottery result link will be flashing on the homepage. Click on this link

Step 3: On the fresh web page, click on the Bhagyamithra BM 6 Lottery results link

Step 4: After redirecting you to a new web page, the official website will show you the results page featuring the list of winning lottery tickets

The prize winners for Tuesday’s lucky draw will have to verify the winning ticket numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and submit the winning tickets within 30 days of the announcement of the results. The next lucky draw will be held on July 22, for the Vishu Bumper (BR-79), which was earlier scheduled to be held on May 23.

