Kerala Lottery Result 2021: Check Guessing Numbers for NIRMAL NR-235 Lottery for Friday, July 30; Click Here to Download App
1-MIN READ

Kerala Lottery Result 2021: Check Guessing Numbers for NIRMAL NR-235 Lottery for Friday, July 30; Click Here to Download App

You can check the live updates of the result here from 3 pm onwards on Friday, July 30. Later, you can also download the PDF of the same.

Kerala Lottery Result 2021: The lottery department has announced the guessing numbers for the NIRMAL NR-235 lottery that may help you win the prizes.

The Kerala State Lottery department will be announcing the results for NIRMAL NR-235 lottery at 3 pm on Friday, July 30 on their official website www.keralalotteries.com. The winner of the first prize will get a chance to win whopping Rs 70 lakh, while the second prize winner will win upto Rs 10 lakh. The third prize is of Rs 1 lakh and the consolation prize is of Rs 8,000. The draw will take place at the Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram.

Results can also be checked by downloading the official Kerala Lottery Department App from Google play store by clicking here: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.keralalottery.main

GUESSING NUMBERS FOR NIRMAL NR-235 FOR DRAW ON JULY 30 ARE:

TODAY’S GUESSING: WINNING NUMBERS FOR 30.7.2021 LOTTERY IS ENDING WITH:

1736    1763     1376     1367

1673    1637      7136     7163

7316    7361     7613     7631

3176    3167     3716      3761

3617    3671     6173     6137

6713    6731     6317    6371

KERALA LOTTERY GUESSING ABC LAST 3 NUMBERS

736     763     376     367

673     637    136      163

316     361    613       631

176    167     716      761

617     671    173      137

713     731    317      371

Click here to check the latest guessing numbers: https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/p/kerala-lottery-guessing.html

You can follow these steps to view the results of NIRMAL NR-235 lucky draw once it’s announced at 3 pm on July 30:

Step 1: Open any browser and go to the official website of Kerala State Lottery or follow the link at www.keralalotteries.com

Step 2: You will be redirected to the official homepage of the Kerala state lottery website. The Kerala lottery result link will flash on your screen. Click on the link

Step 3: On a fresh page, click on the NIRMAL NR-235 Lottery results link

Step 4: The results page featuring the list of winning lottery tickets will reflect on your screen

If you find your ticket number on the winning list, you have to verify the winning numbers and submit your ticket to the Kerala Government Gazette. You can claim the above-mentioned prizes by reporting to the concerned lottery department along with the valid identification proof. The verification needs to be completed within 30 days from the declaration of the result.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

first published:July 29, 2021, 19:05 IST