Kerala Lottery Result 2021: Check Guessing Numbers for NIRMAL NR-235 Lottery for Friday, July 30; Click Here to Download App

The Kerala State Lottery department will be announcing the results for NIRMAL NR-235 lottery at 3 pm on Friday, July 30 on their official website www.keralalotteries.com. The winner of the first prize will get a chance to win whopping Rs 70 lakh, while the second prize winner will win upto Rs 10 lakh. The third prize is of Rs 1 lakh and the consolation prize is of Rs 8,000. The draw will take place at the Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram.

You can check the live updates of the result here from 3 pm onwards on Friday, July 30. Later, you can also download the PDF of the same.

Results can also be checked by downloading the official Kerala Lottery Department App from Google play store by clicking here: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.keralalottery.main

The lottery department has announced the guessing numbers for the NIRMAL NR-235 lottery that may help you win the prizes.

GUESSING NUMBERS FOR NIRMAL NR-235 FOR DRAW ON JULY 30 ARE:

TODAY’S GUESSING: WINNING NUMBERS FOR 30.7.2021 LOTTERY IS ENDING WITH:

1736 1763 1376 1367

1673 1637 7136 7163

7316 7361 7613 7631

3176 3167 3716 3761

3617 3671 6173 6137

6713 6731 6317 6371

KERALA LOTTERY GUESSING ABC LAST 3 NUMBERS

Today's Guessing: Winning Numbers for 30.7.2021 Lottery is ending with:

736 763 376 367

673 637 136 163

316 361 613 631

176 167 716 761

617 671 173 137

713 731 317 371

Click here to check the latest guessing numbers: https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/p/kerala-lottery-guessing.html

You can follow these steps to view the results of NIRMAL NR-235 lucky draw once it’s announced at 3 pm on July 30:

Step 1: Open any browser and go to the official website of Kerala State Lottery or follow the link at www.keralalotteries.com

Step 2: You will be redirected to the official homepage of the Kerala state lottery website. The Kerala lottery result link will flash on your screen. Click on the link

Step 3: On a fresh page, click on the NIRMAL NR-235 Lottery results link

Step 4: The results page featuring the list of winning lottery tickets will reflect on your screen

If you find your ticket number on the winning list, you have to verify the winning numbers and submit your ticket to the Kerala Government Gazette. You can claim the above-mentioned prizes by reporting to the concerned lottery department along with the valid identification proof. The verification needs to be completed within 30 days from the declaration of the result.

