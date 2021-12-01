Kerala Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for Akshaya AK-526 Lottery for December 1; First Prize Rs 70 Lakh!

Kerala Akshaya AK-526 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Kerala state lottery department will be conducting lucky draw for Akshaya AK-526 today on Wednesday, December 1 at 3 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. The draw will be held under the supervision of independent judges.

If you want to participate in December 1 Akshaya AK- 526 lottery, note that each ticket of today’s lottery is being sold for Rs 40. These lottery tickets can be bought from any state-run lottery shops that are roughly 5,000 in number. The ticket-selling counters, which remain open from 10:00 am to 3:30 pm, have been set up across the 11 districts of the state.

With luck by your side, an Rs 40 ticket of the Akshaya AK- 526 lottery can guide you to win cash prizes up to Rs70 lakh. The individual who bags first place in today’s winning list takes home Rs70 lakh. Followed by the second-place and third-place winner who receive Rs5 lakh and Rs1 lakh, respectively. People who secure the fourth spot are rewarded with Rs. 5,000 while those who land on the fifth spot get Rs2,000.

The prize list of the Akshaya AK- 526 lottery goes up to the eighth spot. Apart from these rewards, a consolation prize of Rs8,000 is also announced for one lucky winner of the December 1 draw. Check LIVE Updates of Akshaya AK-526 lottery here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department.

Also Read: Check Winning Numbers for Sthree Sakthi SS-289 Lottery for November 30

The guessing winning numbers for today’s Akshaya AK- 526 lottery 1.12.2021 are ending with:

4670 4607 4760 4706

4067 4076 6470 6407

6740 6704 6047 6074

7460 7406 7640 7604

7046 7064 0467 0476

0647 0674 0746 0764

5 STEPS TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

1. Winners of Sthree Sakthi SS-289 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

2. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

3. Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.

5. Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

5. Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD KERALA LOTTERY PRIZE CLAIM FORMS

PAYEES RECEIPT

LETTER OF AUTHORISATION OF THE PRIZE WINNER

A CERTIFICATE OF THE RECEIVING BANK

CERTIFICATE OF THE COLLECTING BANK

Kerala Lottery Next Bumper Draw: Christmas XMas New Year Bumper 2022 BR-83

1. The Kerala lottery department will be holding lucky draw for Christmas XMas New Year Bumper 2022 BR-83.2. The winner of first prize will win Rs 12 crore, while those with lucky ticket of 2nd prize will win Rs 50 lakh.

3. The third and fourth prize winners will get Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5 lakh respectively.

4. So why are you waiting for. Here’s a chance for you to become crorepati by purchasing ticket worth just Rs 300.

5. The lottery department has printed 24 lakh tickets for Christmas XMas New Year Bumper 2022 BR-83 lucky draw.

Types of Kerala Weekly Lotteries:

Win Win

Sthree Sakthi

Akshaya

Karunya Plus

Nirmal

Karunya

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.