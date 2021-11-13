CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss15#Bollywood#KanganaRanaut#T20WorldCup#Coronavirus
Home » News » India » Kerala Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for Karunya KR-523 Lottery for November 13; First Prize Winner to Get Rs 80 Lakh
1-MIN READ

Kerala Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for Karunya KR-523 Lottery for November 13; First Prize Winner to Get Rs 80 Lakh

Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-523 Today Results: The first prize winner of Karunya KR-523 will get Rs 80 lakh. (Image: www.keralalotteryresult.net/)

Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-523 Today Results: The first prize winner of Karunya KR-523 will get Rs 80 lakh. (Image: www.keralalotteryresult.net/)

Kerala Karunya KR-523 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Here’s the guessing numbers for Saturday, November 13. Check LIVE updates here from 3 PM

Kerala state lottery department will be conducting lucky draw for Karunya KR-523 today at 3 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. Winner of the first prize will be getting Rs 80 lakh, while the one with lucky ticket for second prize will get Rs 5 lakh. The winners of third prizes will be getting Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be held under the supervision of two independent judges.

Check LIVE Updates of the Karunya KR-523 lottery here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department.

The guessing numbers for today’s Karunya KR-523 lottery 13.11.2021 are ending with:

9685     9658     9865     9856

RELATED NEWS

9568     9586     6985     6958

6895     6859     6598     6589

8965     8956     8695     8659

8596     8569     5968     5986

5698     5689     5896     5869

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of the Karunya KR-523 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.

Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.

POOJA BUMBER DRAW FOR FIRST PRIZE WORTH RS 5 CRORE ON NOVEMBER 21

The Kerala lottery department was the first official lottery department in the country, set up in 1967. The maiden ticket of Kerala lottery was sold on November 1, 1967 for Re 1 and carried the first prize money of Rs 50,000.

Now, the Kerala lottery department organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year.

The upcoming Mega Bumper lucky draw will be held for Pooja Bumper (BR 82) tickets. The results for this lucky draw will be declared on November 21, 2021.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Tags
first published:November 13, 2021, 13:19 IST