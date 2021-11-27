CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » Kerala Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for Karunya KR- 525 Lottery for November 27; First Prize Rs 80 Lakh
2-MIN READ

Kerala Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for Karunya KR- 525 Lottery for November 27; First Prize Rs 80 Lakh

Kerala Lottery Karunya KR- 525 Today Results: The first prize winner of Karunya KR- 525 will get Rs 80 lakh. (Image: www.keralalotteryresult.net/)

Kerala Karunya KR- 525 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Here’s the guessing numbers for Saturday, November 27. Check LIVE updates here from 3 PM

Kerala Karunya KR- 525 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Kerala state lottery department will be conducting lucky draw for Karunya KR- 525 today at 3 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. Winner of the first prize will be getting Rs 80 lakh, while the one with lucky ticket for second prize will get Rs 5 lakh. The winners of third prizes will be getting Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be held under the supervision of independent judges.

Check LIVE Updates of Karunya KR- 525 lottery here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department.

The guessing winning numbers for today’s Karunya KR-525 lottery 27.11.2021 are ending with:

2398     2389     2938     2983

2839     2893     3298     3289

3928     3982     3829     3892

9238     9283    9328     9382

9823     9832     8239     8293

8329     8392     8923    8932

5 STEPS TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

1. Winners of Karunya Plus KN-396 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

2. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

3. Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.

5. Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

5. Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD KERALA LOTTERY PRIZE CLAIM FORMS

PAYEES RECEIPT

LETTER OF AUTHORISATION OF THE PRIZE WINNER

A CERTIFICATE OF THE RECEIVING BANK

CERTIFICATE OF THE COLLECTING BANK

Kerala Lottery Next Bumper Draw: Christmas XMas New Year Bumper 2022 BR-83

Here’s a chance for you to become crorepati by purchasing ticket worht just Rs 300.

1. The Kerala lottery department will be holding lucky draw for Christmas XMas New Year Bumper 2022 BR-83.2. The winner of first prize will win Rs 12 crore, while those with lucky ticket of 2nd prize will win Rs 50 lakh.

3. The third and fourth prize winners will get Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5 lakh respectively.

4. So why are you waiting for. Here’s a chance for you to become crorepati by purchasing ticket worth just Rs 300.

5. The lottery department has printed 24 lakh tickets for Christmas XMas New Year Bumper 2022 BR-83 lucky draw.

Coming Up Next:

The next lucky draw will be held on Monday for Win Win W-644.

first published:November 27, 2021, 13:00 IST