Kerala Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for Nirmal NR-248 Lottery for October 29; First Prize Winner to Get Rs 70 Lakh

The results of Kerala Lottery’s Nirmal NR 248 will be released by the state department today. In India, there are 13 states allowed to conduct lottery games and Kerala rolls out one of the most popular lucky draws. The venue of the lottery for October 29 is Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. If you happen to be a participant, check the LIVE updates from 3pm onwards on the Kerala Lottery Department’s official website.

The first prize of Nirmal NR 248 is worth Rs 70 lakh. The second and third prize winners will win a whopping amount of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh each. The fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth prizes offered by the Kerala lottery department are for 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1000, Rs 500 and Rs 100. The consolation prize is fixed at Rs 8,000. Each lottery ticket costs Rs 30.

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Wednesday’s Nirmal NR 248 lottery should verify the results when released in the Kerala Government Gazette.

The lucky draw winners should report to the state lottery department after checking the lottery results to claim their prize.

Nirmal NR 248 winners can submit the winning ticket 30 days from the announcement of the result.

Participants who won less than Rs 5,000 in the lottery can collect the prize sum from any state lottery shop.

Winners with prizes above Rs 5,000, should produce their winning ticket along with an identification proof before a bank or government lottery office.

POOJA BUMPER DRAW FOR FIRST PRIZE WORTH RS 5 CRORE ON NOVEMBER 21

The Kerala lottery department was the first official lottery department in the country, set up in 1967. The maiden ticket of Kerala lottery was sold on November 1, 1967 for Re 1 and carried the first prize money of Rs 50,000.

Now, the Kerala lottery department organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year.

The upcoming Mega Bumper lucky draw will be held for Pooja Bumper (BR 82) tickets. The results for this lucky draw will be declared on November 21, 2021.

