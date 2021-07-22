Kerala Lottery Result 2021 Live: Vishu Bumper Jackpot BR 79 Result Out; Check Winning Numbers

The Kerala State Lottery department announced the Kerala Life Vishu Bumper Jackpot BR 79 Lottery results on the website www.keralalotteries.com. The lucky draw for the Kerala Life Vishu Bumper Jackpot 2021 BR 79 was earlier scheduled to take place on May 23. Draw was held at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. Each ticket was priced at Rs250.
The first prize winner of today’s lucky draw will win a whopping amount of Rs 10 crore is the person with number LB 430240
The second prize winner of Rs 50 lakh is EB 324372
The third prize winners are those with following numbers:
LB 393378
IB 443552
FB 290452
EB 348770
VB 395288
UB 140448
LB 328427
IB 208286
FB 254829
EB 216128
VB 389826
UB 341238
Lucky number for fourth prize: 31278
Luck numbers for fifth prize:
5007 9140 7350 7182 0429
0150 8324 4402 0663 3485
3580 3891 4754 3921 2994
7672 9794 0613 8869 0767
0503 1882 6898 9253 9760
4581 2601 2257 9462 4134
3877 0367 8230 4980 8764 and 4430
Lucky numbers for sixth prize are:
7995 8331 4262 8949 4075
4112 0549 6129 5104 3290
4245 3784 8945 1383 7942
7958 7236 8809 9621 9636
4102 2373 3993 2097
Consolation Prize: IB 430240 FB 430240 EB 430240 VB 430240 UB 430240
Follow these steps to view the results of Kerala Life Vishu Bumper Jackpot BR 79 lucky draw:
Step 1: Open any browser and go to the official website of Kerala State Lottery or follow the link at www.keralalotteries.com
Step 2: You will be redirected to the official homepage of the Kerala state lottery website. The Kerala lottery result link will flash on your screen. Click on the link
Step 3: On a fresh page, click on the Kerala Life Vishu Bumper Jackpot 2021 BR 79 Lottery results link
Step 4: The results page featuring the list of winning lottery tickets will reflect on your screen
If you find your ticket number on the winning list, you have to verify the winning numbers and submit yourticket to the Kerala Government Gazette. You can claim the above-mentioned prizes by reporting to the concerned lottery department along with the valid identification proof. The verification needs to be completed within 30 days from the declaration of the result.
Kerala State Lottery department announced the winners of Win Win W-615 Lottery on July 9. This lucky draw was earlier scheduled for May 10. However, the state government announced a lockdown in May owing to the pandemic and its second wave, and hence, the lucky draw was postponed.
