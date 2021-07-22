Kerala Lottery Result 2021 Live: Vishu Bumper Jackpot BR 79 Result Out; Check Winning Numbers

The Kerala State Lottery department announced the Kerala Life Vishu Bumper Jackpot BR 79 Lottery results on the website www.keralalotteries.com. The lucky draw for the Kerala Life Vishu Bumper Jackpot 2021 BR 79 was earlier scheduled to take place on May 23. Draw was held at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. Each ticket was priced at Rs250.

The first prize winner of today’s lucky draw will win a whopping amount of Rs 10 crore is the person with number LB 430240

The second prize winner of Rs 50 lakh is EB 324372

The third prize winners are those with following numbers:

LB 393378

IB 443552

FB 290452

EB 348770

VB 395288

UB 140448

LB 328427

IB 208286

FB 254829

EB 216128

VB 389826

UB 341238

Lucky number for fourth prize: 31278

Luck numbers for fifth prize:

5007 9140 7350 7182 0429

0150 8324 4402 0663 3485

3580 3891 4754 3921 2994

7672 9794 0613 8869 0767

0503 1882 6898 9253 9760

4581 2601 2257 9462 4134

3877 0367 8230 4980 8764 and 4430

Lucky numbers for sixth prize are:

7995 8331 4262 8949 4075

4112 0549 6129 5104 3290

4245 3784 8945 1383 7942

7958 7236 8809 9621 9636

4102 2373 3993 2097

Consolation Prize: IB 430240 FB 430240 EB 430240 VB 430240 UB 430240

Follow these steps to view the results of Kerala Life Vishu Bumper Jackpot BR 79 lucky draw:

Step 1: Open any browser and go to the official website of Kerala State Lottery or follow the link at www.keralalotteries.com

Step 2: You will be redirected to the official homepage of the Kerala state lottery website. The Kerala lottery result link will flash on your screen. Click on the link

Step 3: On a fresh page, click on the Kerala Life Vishu Bumper Jackpot 2021 BR 79 Lottery results link

Step 4: The results page featuring the list of winning lottery tickets will reflect on your screen

If you find your ticket number on the winning list, you have to verify the winning numbers and submit yourticket to the Kerala Government Gazette. You can claim the above-mentioned prizes by reporting to the concerned lottery department along with the valid identification proof. The verification needs to be completed within 30 days from the declaration of the result.

Kerala State Lottery department announced the winners of Win Win W-615 Lottery on July 9. This lucky draw was earlier scheduled for May 10. However, the state government announced a lockdown in May owing to the pandemic and its second wave, and hence, the lucky draw was postponed.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here