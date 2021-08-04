CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home» News» India» Kerala Lottery Result 2021 LIVE: Akshaya AK-509 Result for August 4 Out; Check Winning Numbers
2-MIN READ

Kerala Lottery Result 2021 LIVE: Akshaya AK-509 Result for August 4 Out; Check Winning Numbers

The first prize winner of the lottery gets to take home a sum of Rs 70 lakh, while the second and third winners get Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively. (Image: https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/)

Kerala Lottery Result 2021 LIVE: The winning number for first prize of Rs 70 lakh is AD 440545 and for the second prize worth Rs 5 lakh is AF 563677. Check this space for live updates, full list and pdf of winning numbers

The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the result for Akshaya AK-509 lottery at https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/. The winning number for first prize of Rs 70 lakh is AD 440545 and for second prize of Rs 5 lakh is AF 563677. The price of one ticket of this lottery is Rs 30.

Here’s the winning numbers for Wednesday’s Akshaya AK-509 lottery:

WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS: AD 440545

WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: AF 563677

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE:

AA 745452   AB 483002   AC 722253

AD 860605   AE 662296   AF 173236

AG 657758   AH 517626   AJ 655525

AK 387106   AL 668970   AM 588471

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE:

8301     7224     3306     0129     0539

6503     9766     1849     0734     0245

5630     7221     1498     9442     3037

7914     2357     8373     9442     9766

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE:

0992     1611     2541     3339     5731

6074     7147

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE:

1993     1779     0173     5884     1194

1026     7153     2998     7124     6840

6757     7535     3467     1242     6445

2574     6675     7739     8335

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:

3802     1186     9613     2067     2264

9306     5033     0516     7526     7631

7354      6121     6461     4942     8161

7315     2270     9861     6951     0565

8459     9100     2875     4318     6585

7289     3952     1021     2598     0313

0222    0822      1394     0905     4799

2497    4433     3251     5420     6853

1807 2202

To be continued…

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZES OF RS 8,000 IS:

AA 440545 AB 440545

AC 440545 AE 440545

AF 440545 AG 440545

AH 440545 AJ 440545

AK 440545 AL 440545

AM 440545

The first prize winner of the lottery gets to take home a sum of Rs 70 lakh, while the second and third winners get Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively. Lucky winners also have the opportunity of winning Rs 8000 as the consolation prize. The fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh prize winners are given Rs 5000, Rs 1000, Rs 500, and Rs 100, respectively.

Those who win the prize have to report to the lottery department office within a period of 30 days from the winning date. The winner must also carry their ticket and a valid photo identity proof so that their verification can be done smoothly. Further, the ones who have won an amount that falls under the tax bracket should know that they will only get the money after tax deduction. There are three department offices across Kerala.

The lottery participants can visit any one of the offices in Kattappana in Idukki District, Punalur in Kollam District, and Thamarassery in Kozhikode District.

Those who have not won a prize in the August 4 lottery can try their luck on any other day of the week. The daily lotteries held by the department include Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Nirmal, Karunya, and Pournami. Apart from that, bumper lotteries are also organised on the special occasions of Vishu, Onam, Dusshera and Christmas.

To check the result of Wednesday, August 4 Akshaya AK-509 lottery, follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to any internet browser and search www.keralalotteryresult.net

Step 2: On the homepage, a hyperlink that reads “Kerala Lottery Result 04.08.2021 Akshaya AK-509” will be available. Click it

Step 3: On a new window, the result for “Kerala Lottery Result 04.08.2021 Akshaya AK-509” will open

Step 4: Match your ticket number with the winning numbers to know if you have won or not.

first published:August 04, 2021, 14:40 IST