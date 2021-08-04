Kerala Lottery Result 2021 LIVE: Akshaya AK-509 Result for August 4 Out; Check Winning Numbers

The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the result for Akshaya AK-509 lottery at https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/. The winning number for first prize of Rs 70 lakh is AD 440545 and for second prize of Rs 5 lakh is AF 563677. The price of one ticket of this lottery is Rs 30.

Here’s the winning numbers for Wednesday’s Akshaya AK-509 lottery:

WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS: AD 440545

WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: AF 563677

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE:

AA 745452 AB 483002 AC 722253

AD 860605 AE 662296 AF 173236

AG 657758 AH 517626 AJ 655525

AK 387106 AL 668970 AM 588471

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE:

8301 7224 3306 0129 0539

6503 9766 1849 0734 0245

5630 7221 1498 9442 3037

7914 2357 8373 9442 9766

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE:

0992 1611 2541 3339 5731

6074 7147

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE:

1993 1779 0173 5884 1194

1026 7153 2998 7124 6840

6757 7535 3467 1242 6445

2574 6675 7739 8335

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:

3802 1186 9613 2067 2264

9306 5033 0516 7526 7631

7354 6121 6461 4942 8161

7315 2270 9861 6951 0565

8459 9100 2875 4318 6585

7289 3952 1021 2598 0313

0222 0822 1394 0905 4799

2497 4433 3251 5420 6853

1807 2202

To be continued…

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZES OF RS 8,000 IS:

AA 440545 AB 440545

AC 440545 AE 440545

AF 440545 AG 440545

AH 440545 AJ 440545

AK 440545 AL 440545

AM 440545

The first prize winner of the lottery gets to take home a sum of Rs 70 lakh, while the second and third winners get Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively. Lucky winners also have the opportunity of winning Rs 8000 as the consolation prize. The fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh prize winners are given Rs 5000, Rs 1000, Rs 500, and Rs 100, respectively.

Those who win the prize have to report to the lottery department office within a period of 30 days from the winning date. The winner must also carry their ticket and a valid photo identity proof so that their verification can be done smoothly. Further, the ones who have won an amount that falls under the tax bracket should know that they will only get the money after tax deduction. There are three department offices across Kerala.

The lottery participants can visit any one of the offices in Kattappana in Idukki District, Punalur in Kollam District, and Thamarassery in Kozhikode District.

Those who have not won a prize in the August 4 lottery can try their luck on any other day of the week. The daily lotteries held by the department include Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Nirmal, Karunya, and Pournami. Apart from that, bumper lotteries are also organised on the special occasions of Vishu, Onam, Dusshera and Christmas.

To check the result of Wednesday, August 4 Akshaya AK-509 lottery, follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to any internet browser and search www.keralalotteryresult.net

Step 2: On the homepage, a hyperlink that reads “Kerala Lottery Result 04.08.2021 Akshaya AK-509” will be available. Click it

Step 3: On a new window, the result for “Kerala Lottery Result 04.08.2021 Akshaya AK-509” will open

Step 4: Match your ticket number with the winning numbers to know if you have won or not.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here