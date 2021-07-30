Kerala Lottery Result 2021 LIVE: NIRMAL NR-235 Results for July 30 Announced; Check Winning Numbers

The Kerala state lottery department has announced the Friday lottery live result for NIRMAL NR-235 at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. The winner of first prize worth Rs 70 lakh is the person with ticket number NZ-598928. Those who have not found their ticket numbers in the list need not be disappointed. Kerala lottery department have revised the list. The results will be uploaded on the official website https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/ by 4 pm. Later, you can also download the pdf file and check the entire winning numbers.

Here’s the updated result list for NIRMAL NR-235 Lottery Result:

WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS: NZ-598928

WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: NT-359641

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE:

NN-679028

NO-183915

NP-462617

NR-275261

NS-603224

NT-715950

NU-620605

NV-763832

NW-555293

NY-379004

NZ-662769

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE:

0195 1065 1076 1131 1723

3415 3823 5238 5321 5822

5854 6189 7305 7333 8450

8475 8577 9274

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE:

0501 0555 1287 1540 1719

1921 1986 3046 3324 3597

3629 3665 3814 4985 5012

5039 5316 5616 5713 5964

6036 6085 6263 6513 6592

6940 7426 7915 8176 8191

8542 8600 8973 9520 9737

9818

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:

0050 0185 0342 0393 0476

0818 0868 0928 0969 1446

1617 1643 1810 1959 2065

2234 2480 2634 2707 2733

2821 2932 3141 3297 3798

3803 3840 3977 4016 4076

4113 4127 4240 4336 4535

4619 4633 4703 4800 4821

5041 5329 5353 5466 5488

5755 5942 5957 6187 6322

6455 6549 6635 6662 6719

6868 6915 7264 7394 7482

7655 7825 7868 7890 7951

7993 8073 8139 8377 8628

8633 8814 8815 8931 8968

9231 9315 9716 9850

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:

5307 0667 9141 2921 5326

3051 5887 9446 2656 8408

5454 8939 5131 7835 5983

3571 0153 1441 6050 0803

5188 2334 1163 0825 7550

0217 9756 5433 9439

7477 8011 9694 0375

0703 7512

2381 3095 4104 1087 3289

9293 6937 6202 4174 4276

1367 8981 7041 2843 6179

7929 4291 4810

0787 0539

0628 3545 4891 3333 2045

1880 0978 6215 2046 2386

WINNING NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZES OF RS 8,000 ARE:

NN 598928 NO 598928

NP 598928 NR 598928

NS 598928 NT 598928

NU 598928 NV 598928

NW 598928 NX 598928

NY 598928

If you have bought the ticket for Friday’s Kerala NIRMAL NR-235 lucky draw, follow these steps to view the result:

Step 1: Open any internet browser and visit the official website of Kerala State Lottery or you can simply follow the link - www.keralalotteries.com.

Step 2: The official homepage of the Kerala state lottery will appear on the screen. Click on the link reading NIRMAL NR-235 Lottery results.

Step 3: The link will redirect you to the page displaying results.

Step 4: Once the results appear on the screen, match your lottery ticket with the numbers on the winning list.

The first prize winner of the Kerala Lottery will take home Rs. 70 lakh. The participant who bags the second spot in the winning list, will be awarded Rs. 10 lakh followed by the winner of the third spot who will receive a cash prize of Rs. 1 lakh. The fourth and fifth prize is worth Rs. 5, 000 and R. 1,000 respectively. Ticket-holders who bag the sixth spot will win Rs. 500, while the winner of seventh position will claim Rs. 100.

The Kerala lottery, which is held at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, gives the winner 30 days to claim the prize after they make up to the winning list. The winners are expected to surrender their ticket along with proper identification card and passport sized photographs. It is important to remember that the ticket should not be mutilated and torn, or else the prize money will not be awarded.

