Kerala Lottery Result 2021 LIVE: NIRMAL NR-235 Results for July 30 Announced; Check Winning Numbers

The Kerala state lottery department has announced the Friday lottery live result for NIRMAL NR-235 at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. The winner of first prize worth Rs 70 lakh is the person with ticket number NZ-598928. Those who have not found their ticket numbers in the list need not be disappointed. Kerala lottery department have revised the list. The results will be uploaded on the official website https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/ by 4 pm. Later, you can also download the pdf file and check the entire winning numbers.
Here’s the updated result list for NIRMAL NR-235 Lottery Result:
WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS: NZ-598928
WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: NT-359641
WINNING NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE:
NN-679028
NO-183915
NP-462617
NR-275261
NS-603224
NT-715950
NU-620605
NV-763832
NW-555293
NY-379004
NZ-662769
WINNING NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE:
0195 1065 1076 1131 1723
3415 3823 5238 5321 5822
5854 6189 7305 7333 8450
8475 8577 9274
WINNING NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE:
0501 0555 1287 1540 1719
1921 1986 3046 3324 3597
3629 3665 3814 4985 5012
5039 5316 5616 5713 5964
6036 6085 6263 6513 6592
6940 7426 7915 8176 8191
8542 8600 8973 9520 9737
9818
WINNING NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:
0050 0185 0342 0393 0476
0818 0868 0928 0969 1446
1617 1643 1810 1959 2065
2234 2480 2634 2707 2733
2821 2932 3141 3297 3798
3803 3840 3977 4016 4076
4113 4127 4240 4336 4535
4619 4633 4703 4800 4821
5041 5329 5353 5466 5488
5755 5942 5957 6187 6322
6455 6549 6635 6662 6719
6868 6915 7264 7394 7482
7655 7825 7868 7890 7951
7993 8073 8139 8377 8628
8633 8814 8815 8931 8968
9231 9315 9716 9850
WINNING NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:
5307 0667 9141 2921 5326
3051 5887 9446 2656 8408
5454 8939 5131 7835 5983
3571 0153 1441 6050 0803
5188 2334 1163 0825 7550
0217 9756 5433 9439
7477 8011 9694 0375
0703 7512
2381 3095 4104 1087 3289
9293 6937 6202 4174 4276
1367 8981 7041 2843 6179
7929 4291 4810
0787 0539
0628 3545 4891 3333 2045
1880 0978 6215 2046 2386
WINNING NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZES OF RS 8,000 ARE:
NN 598928 NO 598928
NP 598928 NR 598928
NS 598928 NT 598928
NU 598928 NV 598928
NW 598928 NX 598928
NY 598928
If you have bought the ticket for Friday’s Kerala NIRMAL NR-235 lucky draw, follow these steps to view the result:
Step 1: Open any internet browser and visit the official website of Kerala State Lottery or you can simply follow the link - www.keralalotteries.com.
Step 2: The official homepage of the Kerala state lottery will appear on the screen. Click on the link reading NIRMAL NR-235 Lottery results.
Step 3: The link will redirect you to the page displaying results.
Step 4: Once the results appear on the screen, match your lottery ticket with the numbers on the winning list.
The first prize winner of the Kerala Lottery will take home Rs. 70 lakh. The participant who bags the second spot in the winning list, will be awarded Rs. 10 lakh followed by the winner of the third spot who will receive a cash prize of Rs. 1 lakh. The fourth and fifth prize is worth Rs. 5, 000 and R. 1,000 respectively. Ticket-holders who bag the sixth spot will win Rs. 500, while the winner of seventh position will claim Rs. 100.
The Kerala lottery, which is held at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, gives the winner 30 days to claim the prize after they make up to the winning list. The winners are expected to surrender their ticket along with proper identification card and passport sized photographs. It is important to remember that the ticket should not be mutilated and torn, or else the prize money will not be awarded.
