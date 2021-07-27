Kerala Lottery Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Sthree Sakthi SS-271 Results for July 27 at 3 PM; Check Winning Numbers, Download PDF

Kerala state lottery department will be releasing the Tuesday lottery live result for Sthree Sakthi SS-271 today at 3 pm at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. You can check live results here from 3 pm onwards and later can also download PDF of the same. The results will be uploaded on the Kerala Lottery department official website https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/ by 4 pm.

The Kerala Life Vishu Bumper Lottery BR 79 was declared on July 22. The first prize winner of Rs 10 crore was the person with number LB 430240 (VADAKARA), while the second prize winner of Rs 50 lakh was with ticket number EB 324372 (ERNAKULAM).

On July 23, the department had declared result for Nirmal NR-234. The first prize of Rs 70 lakh went to person with ticket number NA-174942.

Those who have bought tickets for the Sthree Sakthi SS-271 lottery can check their result by visiting the official portal and matching their ticket number. The Sthree Sakthi SS-271 lottery draw is a weekly lottery draw conducted every Tuesday.

Winners of the Kerala Tuesday lucky draw will take home some amazing prizes. The first prize of the Sthree Sakthi SS-271 lucky draw is Rs 70 lakh, followed by the second prize of Rs 10 lakh and the third prize of Rs 5,000. There is also a consolation prize of Rs 8000 for Sthree Sakthi SS-271. In addition to these, there is a fourth prize and fifth prize of Rs 2,000, and Rs 1,000, respectively.

Here’s how the ticket holders of Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-271 can check their results online

Step 1: Type the URL of the official website of the Kerala State Lottery Department i.e, www.keralalotteryresult.net/on any internet browser after the results are declared

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the hyperlink that reads, “Kerala lottery Result July 27, 2021, Sthree Sakthi SS-271”

Step 3: The result will be opened in pdf form and winners of the lucky draw for the July 27 will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Ticket-holders can match their lottery ticket number with the winning numbers mentioned on the winners’ list

Those whose ticket number matches with the winning numbers in the list can claim the above-mentioned cash prizes by visiting the concerned lottery department. They will have to submit a copy of their Kerala Tuesday lottery ticket and an official ID proof within 30 days from the declaration of the result.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here