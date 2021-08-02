Kerala Lottery Result 2021 LIVE: Win Win W- 627 Result for August 2 Out; Check City-wise Full List of Winners

Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the result for Win Win W- 627 lucky draw for Monday, August 2. The winning ticket number for the first prize of Rs 75 lakh is WR-408641and for the second prize of Rs 5 lakh is WX-236187. Participants who have invested in Monday’s Win Win W-627 lottery can also check the result by visiting the official website of the lottery department at: www.keralalotteryresult.net. Winners of today’s lottery prizes was declared after the lucky draw conducted at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram.

WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH IS: WR 408641 (ALAPPUZHA)

WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: WX 236187 (ERNAKULAM)

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE:

WN 797906 (VADAKARA)

WO 373273 (IDUKKI)

WP 268515 (MOOVATTUPUZHA)

WR 595877 (MALAPPURAM)

WS 633504 (KANNUR)

WT 485507 (NEYYATTINKARA)

WU 160080 (KOTTAYAM)

WV 794978 (KARUNAGAPALLY)

WW 150919 (THRISSUR)

WX 408274 (ALAPPUZHA)

WY 635630 (MALAPPURAM)

WZ 177814 (KANNUR)

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE:

0008 0023 0746 1304 1665

2616 3511 3869 4115 4445

4976 5525 5750 6347 6812

8389 9648 9665

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE:

0403 1391 1425 1695 2239

2910 5410 6704 8001 9502

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE:

0759 0797 1726 2249 3569

4006 4864 5071 5136 5404

6125 8109 8744 9816

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:

0271 0304 0342 0416 0466

0505 0696 0805 1059 1061

1280 1566 1901 1944 2025

2083 2136 2193 2212 2398

2433 2537 2788 2799 3014

3042 3153 3184 3525 3605

3618 3797 3807 3972 3992

4106 4209 4250 4371 4570

4595 4654 4704 4767 4830

5197 5231 5689 5907 6051

6218 6409 6434 6579 6614

6757 6811 7211 7271 7276

7285 7290 7291 7363 7376

7784 7841 7857 8032 8281

8319 8387 8526 8698 8856

8871 8911 9079 9347 9544

9600 9848

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:

0082 0210 0253 0266 0595

0633 0637 0665 0795 0845

0873 0946 0992 1062 1165

1206 1228 1601 1619 1653

1790 1827 1839 1899 1959

2176 2268 2333 2360 2373

2486 2561 2759 2780 2794

2897 3017 3031 3058 3059

3120 3125 3170 3200 3212

3380 3539 3611 3774 3798

3841 3914 3964 3979 4002

4032 4293 4396 4412 4419

4652 4779 4877 5005 5054

5176 5179 5196 5275 5374

5538 5558 5699 5844 5847

5901 6015 6023 6196 6310

6327 6538 6594 6685 6806

6852 6853 6865 6876 6980

6982 7097 7148 7215 7287

7295 7425 7455 7631 7794

8077 8126 8127 8175 8198

8257 8279 8345 8351 8534

8548 8576 8665 8754 8764

8826 9119 9207 9317 9546

9614 9649 9706 9863 9944

9947

WINNING NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZES OF RS 8,000 IS:

WN-797906

WO-373273

WP-268515

WR-595877

WS-633504

WT-485507

WU-223587

Winner of first place in the lucky draw for Win win W-627 will win Rs 75 lakh, followed by second prize of Rs 5 lakh, and third prize worth Rs 1 lakh. The state lottery department also runs a lucky draw for a consolation prize of Rs 8,000. The fourth prize winner takes home Rs 5,000, while the fifth prize winner gets Rs. 2,000, Sixth prize winner takes Rs 1,000. Seventh and eighth winner of today’s lucky draw receives Rs 500 and Rs 100, respectively.

Follow these simple steps to check if you are one of the lucky winners of Monday’s lucky draw:

Step 1: Access the official website of Kerala State Lottery Department by clicking on the given link: www.keralalotteryresult.net after the results are declared on Monday afternoon

Step 2: Click on the hyperlink that reads “Kerala Lottery Result 02.08.2021 Win win W-627 Result"

Step 3: The winning lottery list of Monday will be displayed on a fresh web page

Step 4: Check here if your lottery ticket number is mentioned in the winning list

If you happen to be one of the lucky ticket-owners who found their number on the winning list, you can claim the above-mentioned cash prizes by visiting the concerned lottery department along with the lottery ticket and a valid identification document within 30 days from the declaration of the result.

