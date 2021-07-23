Kerala Lottery Result 2021: Nirmal NR-234 Result For July 23; Check Guessing Numbers; Live Results From 3 PM

Kerala state lottery department will be conducting the lucky draw for Friday’s Nirmal NR-234 at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. It is an exciting day for those who have bought the Nirmal NR-234 tickets and have been anticipating the results. The official website of Kerala Lottery will start announcing the live result from 3.00pm and the official Nirmal NR-234 complete results will be out by 4:00pm.

Winners of today’s lucky draw will take home some amazing money prizes. The first prize winner of Nirmal NR-234 lucky draw will take home Rs 70 lakh, followed by the first runner up who will receive Rs 10 lakh. The second runner-up of today’s lucky draw will take home Rs 1 lakh. The consolation prize winner of Nirmal NR-234 will receive Rs 8,000, while the fourth prize is worth Rs 5,000, followed by fifth prize of Rs 1,000.

To check if you are one of the lucky ticket-holders who has won any of the given money prizes in today’s lucky draw follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Type the web address of the official website of Kerala State Lottery Department on your search engine or click on the link, www.keralalotteryresult.net after the results are declared.

Step 2: At the homepage of the lottery website, click on the hyperlink that reads, “Kerala lottery Result 23 July 2021 Nirmal (NR 234)”

Step 3: Winners of the lucky draw for the July 23 lottery will be displayed on a fresh webpage

Step 4: Once on this page, ticket-holders can check if their lottery ticket number matches with any of the winning numbers mentioned on the winners’ list

Those who see their ticket number as any of the winning numbers in the list must claim the above-mentioned cash prizes by visiting the concerned lottery department along with the lottery ticket and an official ID proof within 30 days from the declaration of the result.

