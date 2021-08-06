Kerala Lottery Result 2021: Nirmal NR-236 Lottery Result for August 6 at 3 PM; Check Guessing Numbers

Kerala state lottery department will be announcing result for Friday, August 6 Nirmal NR-236 lottery at 3 pm at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. Winners of the lucky draw will take home some amazing prizes. The first prize of the Nirmal NR-236 lucky draw is Rs 70 lakh, followed by the second prize of Rs 10 lakh and the third prize of Rs 1 lakh. There is also a consolation prize of Rs 8000 for Nirmal NR-236. In addition to these, there is a fourth prize and fifth prize of Rs 5,000, and Rs 1,000, respectively. The sixth and seventh prize winners will win Rs 500 and Rs 100 respectively. The prize for one ticket is Rs. 40.

The department has announced the guessing numbers for Nirmal NR-236 lottery. Today’s Guessing Numbers for 06.8.2021 Lottery:

4751 4715 4571 4517

4175 4157 7451 7415

7541 7514 7145 7154

5471 5417 5741 5714

5147 5174 1475 1457

1745 1754 1547 1574

To check if you are one of the lucky ticket-holders who has won any of the given money prizes in today’s lucky draw follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Type the web address of the official website of Kerala State Lottery Department on your search engine or click on the link, www.keralalotteryresult.net after the results are declared.

Step 2: At the homepage of the lottery website, click on the hyperlink that reads, “Kerala lottery Result 23 July 2021 Nirmal (NR 236)”

Step 3: Winners of the lucky draw for the August 6 lottery will be displayed on a fresh webpage

Step 4: Once on this page, ticket-holders can check if their lottery ticket number matches with any of the winning numbers mentioned on the winners’ list.

Those who see their ticket number as any of the winning numbers in the list must claim the above-mentioned cash prizes by visiting the concerned lottery department along with the lottery ticket and an official ID proof within 30 days from the declaration of the result.

