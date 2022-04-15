LIVE Kerala Nirmal NR-272 Lottery Winning Numbers for April 15 on Vishu; First Prize Rs 70 Lakh!

KERALA NIRMAL NR-272 LOTTERY RESULT 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Here’s your chance to become lakhpati on the auspicious occasion of Vishu. Kerala state lottery department will be conducting lucky draw for Nirmal NR-272 today on Friday, April 15 at 3 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. The draw will be held under the supervision of independent judges. Winner of the first prize will be getting Rs 70 lakh, while the one with lucky ticket for second prize will get Rs 10 lakh. The winners of third prizes will be getting Rs 1 lakh.
ALSO READ: Happy Vishu 2022: Kerala New Year Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share in English and Malayalam
KERALA NIRMAL NR-272 LOTTERY PRIZE MONEY
- First Prize: Rs 70 Lakh
- Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh
- Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh
- Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000
- Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000
- Fifth Prize: Rs 1,000
- Sixth Prize: Rs 500
- Seventh Prize: Rs 100
KERALA NIRMAL NR-272 LOTTERY GUESSING NUMBERS
2567 2576 2657 2675
2756 2765 5267 5276
5627 5672 5726 5762
6257 6275 6527 6572
6725 6752 7256 7265
7526 7562 7625 7652
HOW TO CHECK NIRMAL NR-272 LOTTERY RESULTS?
Check LIVE Updates of Nirmal NR-272 draw here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Nirmal NR-272 lottery can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: keralalotteryresult.net.
Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40 from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).
HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY
Winners of Nirmal NR-272 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.
If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.
Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.
Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.
Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.
KERALA WEEKLY LOTTERIES:
MONDAY: Win Win: First prize Rs 75 lakh
TUESDAY: Sthree Sakthi: First prize Rs 75 lakh
WEDNESDAY: Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 lakh
THURSDAY: Karunya Plus: First prize Rs 80 lakh
FRIDAY: Nirmal: First prize Rs 70 lakh
SATURDAY: Karunya: First prize Rs 80 lakh
KERALA BUMPER LOTTERIES:
- Christmas New Year Bumper
- Summer Bumper
- Vishu Bumper
- Monsoon Bumper
- Thiruvonam Bumper
- Pooja Bumper
NEXT BUMPER DRAW IN MAY
Kerala Lottery Vishu Bumper-2022 (BR-85): First Prize: Rs 10 Crore
Ticket prize: Rs 250
- 1st Prize: Rs. 10,00,00,000
- 2nd Prize: Rs. 50,00,000
- 3rd Prize: Rs. 5,00,000
- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,00,000
- 4th Prize: Rs 1,00,000
- 5th Prize: Rs 5,000
- 6th Prize: Rs 2,000
- 7th Prize: Rs 1,000
- 8th Prize: Rs 500
Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.