CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL#Movies#Coronavirus#BorisJohnson#Jahangirpuri
Home » News » India » LIVE Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Karunya Plus KN-417 Winning Numbers for April 21; First Prize Rs 80 Lakh!
2-MIN READ

LIVE Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Karunya Plus KN-417 Winning Numbers for April 21; First Prize Rs 80 Lakh!

Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-417 Today Results: The first prize winner of Karunya Plus KN-417 will get Rs 80 lakh. (Image: Shutterstock)

Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-417 Today Results: The first prize winner of Karunya Plus KN-417 will get Rs 80 lakh. (Image: Shutterstock)

Kerala Karunya Plus KN-417 Lottery Result 2022 Live Updates: Here’s guessing numbers for Thursday, April 21 lucky draw; Check LIVE Updates here from 3 PM

News Desk

KERALA KARUNYA PLUS KN-417 LOTTERY RESULT 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Kerala state lottery department will be conducting lucky draw for Karunya Plus KN-417 today on Thursday, April 21 at 3 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. The draw will be held under the supervision of independent judges. Winner of the first prize will be getting Rs 80 lakh, while the one with lucky ticket for second prize will get Rs 10 lakh. The winners of third prizes will be getting Rs 1 lakh.

KERALA KARUNYA PLUS KN-417 LOTTERY PRIZE MONEY

First Prize: Rs 80 Lakh

Second Prize: Rs 10 Lakh

Third Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000

Fifth Prize: Rs 1,000

Sixth Prize: Rs 500

Seventh Prize: Rs 100

KERALA KARUNYA PLUS KN-417 LOTTERY GUESSING NUMBERS

0813       0831     0183       0138

0381       0318     8013       8031

8103       8130      8301      8310

1083       1038      1803      1830

1308       1380      3081      3018

3801       3810      3108      3180

HOW TO CHECK KARUNYA PLUS KN-417 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Check LIVE Updates of Karunya Plus KN-417 draw here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Karunya Plus KN-417 lottery can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: keralalotteryresult.net.

Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40 from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Karunya Plus KN-417 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.

Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.

KERALA WEEKLY LOTTERIES:

MONDAY: Win Win: First prize Rs 75 lakh
TUESDAY: Sthree Sakthi: First prize Rs 75 lakh
WEDNESDAY: Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 lakh
THURSDAY: Karunya Plus: First prize Rs 80 lakh
FRIDAY: Nirmal: First prize Rs 70 lakh
SATURDAY: Karunya: First prize Rs 80 lakh

KERALA BUMPER LOTTERIES:

  • Christmas New Year Bumper
  • Summer Bumper
  • Vishu Bumper
  • Monsoon Bumper
  • Thiruvonam Bumper
  • Pooja Bumper

NEXT BUMPER DRAW IN MAY

Kerala Lottery Vishu Bumper-2022 (BR-85): First Prize: Rs 10 Crore

  • 1st Prize: Rs. 10,00,00,000
  • 2nd Prize: Rs. 50,00,000
  • 3rd Prize: Rs. 5,00,000
  • Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,00,000
  • 4th Prize: Rs 1,00,000
  • 5th Prize: Rs 5,000
  • 6th Prize: Rs 2,000
  • 7th Prize: Rs 1,000
  • 8th Prize: Rs 500

Ticket prize: Rs 250

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Tags
first published:April 21, 2022, 11:28 IST