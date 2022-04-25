CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » LIVE Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Win Win W-665 Winning Numbers for April 25; First Prize Rs 75 Lakh!
2-MIN READ

LIVE Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Win Win W-665 Winning Numbers for April 25; First Prize Rs 75 Lakh!

Kerala Lottery Win Win W-665 Today Results: The first prize winner of Win Win W-665 will get Rs 75 lakh. (Image: Shutterstock)

Kerala Win Win W-665 Lottery Result 2022 Live Updates: Here’s guessing numbers for Monday, April 25 lucky draw; Check LIVE Updates here from 3 PM

News Desk

KERALA WIN WIN W-665 LOTTERY RESULT 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Kerala state lottery department will be conducting lucky draw for Win Win W-665 today on Monday, April 25 at 3 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. The draw will be held under the supervision of independent judges. Winner of the first prize will be getting Rs 75 lakh, while the one with lucky ticket for second prize will get Rs 5 lakh. The winners of third prizes will be getting Rs 1 lakh.

KERALA WIN WIN W-665 LOTTERY PRIZE MONEY

  • First Prize: Rs 75 Lakh
  • Second Prize: Rs 5 Lakh
  • Third Prize: Rs 1 Lakh
  • Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000
  • Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000
  • Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000
  • Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000
  • Seventh Prize: Rs 500
  • Eighth Prize: Rs 100

KERALA WIN WIN W-665 LOTTERY GUESSING NUMBERS

0128          0182       0218         0281

0812          0821       1028         1082

1208          1280       1802         1820

2018          2081        2108         2180

2801           2810       8012         8021

8102            8120       8201        8210

HOW TO CHECK WIN WIN W-665 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Check LIVE Updates of Win Win W-665 draw here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Win Win W-665 lottery can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: keralalotteryresult.net.

Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40 from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Win Win W-665 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.

Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.

KERALA WEEKLY LOTTERIES

  • MONDAY: Win Win: First prize Rs 75 lakh
  • TUESDAY: Sthree Sakthi: First prize Rs 75 lakh
  • WEDNESDAY: Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 lakh
  • THURSDAY: Karunya Plus: First prize Rs 80 lakh
  • FRIDAY: Nirmal: First prize Rs 70 lakh
  • SATURDAY: Karunya: First prize Rs 80 lakh

KERALA BUMPER LOTTERIES

  • Christmas New Year Bumper
  • Summer Bumper
  • Vishu Bumper
  • Monsoon Bumper
  • Thiruvonam Bumper
  • Pooja Bumper

NEXT BUMPER DRAW IN MAY

Kerala Lottery Vishu Bumper-2022 (BR-85): First Prize: Rs 10 Crore

Kerala lottery department will be holding Vishu bumper draw. (Image: www.keralalotteryresult.net)
  • 1st Prize: Rs. 10,00,00,000
  • 2nd Prize: Rs. 50,00,000
  • 3rd Prize: Rs. 5,00,000
  • Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,00,000
  • 4th Prize: Rs 1,00,000
  • 5th Prize: Rs 5,000
  • 6th Prize: Rs 2,000
  • 7th Prize: Rs 1,000
  • 8th Prize: Rs 500

Ticket prize: Rs 250

first published:April 25, 2022, 11:59 IST