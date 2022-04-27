CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL#Movies#Coronavirus#ElonMusk
Home » News » India » LIVE Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Akshaya AK-546 Winning Numbers for April 27; First Prize Rs 70 Lakh!
2-MIN READ

LIVE Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Akshaya AK-546 Winning Numbers for April 27; First Prize Rs 70 Lakh!

Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK-546 Today Results: The first prize winner of Akshaya AK-546 will get Rs 70 lakh. (Image: Shutterstock)

Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK-546 Today Results: The first prize winner of Akshaya AK-546 will get Rs 70 lakh. (Image: Shutterstock)

Kerala Akshaya AK-546 Lottery Result 2022 Live Updates: Here’s guessing numbers for Wednesday, April 27 lucky draw; Check LIVE Updates here from 3 PM

News Desk

KERALA AKSHAYA AK-546 LOTTERY RESULT 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Kerala state lottery department will be conducting lucky draw for Akshaya AK-546 today on Wednesday, April 27 at 3 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. The draw will be held under the supervision of independent judges. Winner of the first prize will be getting Rs 70 lakh, while the one with lucky ticket for second prize will get Rs 5 lakh. The winners of third prizes will be getting Rs 1 lakh.

KERALA AKSHAYA AK-546 LOTTERY PRIZE MONEY

  • First Prize: Rs 70 Lakh
  • Second Prize: Rs 5 Lakh
  • Third Prize: Rs 1 LAKH
  • Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000
  • Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000
  • Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000
  • Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000
  • Seventh Prize: Rs 500
  • Eighth Prize: Rs 100

TODAY’S GUESSING NUMBERS

0712       0721      0172         0127

0271       0217      7012         7021

7102        7120     7201         7210

1072        1027     1702         1720

1207        1270      2071        2017

2701        2710       2107       2170

HOW TO CHECK AKSHAYA AK-546 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Check LIVE Updates of Akshaya AK-546 draw here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Akshaya AK-546 lottery can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: keralalotteryresult.net.

Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40 from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Akshaya AK-546Sthree lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.

Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.

KERALA WEEKLY LOTTERIES:

  • MONDAY: Win Win: First prize Rs 75 lakh
  • TUESDAY: Sthree Sakthi: First prize Rs 75 lakh
  • WEDNESDAY: Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 lakh
  • THURSDAY: Karunya Plus: First prize Rs 80 lakh
  • FRIDAY: Nirmal: First prize Rs 70 lakh
  • SATURDAY: Karunya: First prize Rs 80 lakh

KERALA BUMPER LOTTERIES:

  • Christmas New Year Bumper
  • Summer Bumper
  • Vishu Bumper
  • Monsoon Bumper
  • Thiruvonam Bumper
  • Pooja Bumper

NEXT BUMPER DRAW IN MAY

Kerala Lottery Vishu Bumper-2022 (BR-85): First Prize: Rs 10 Crore

  • 1st Prize: Rs. 10,00,00,000
  • 2nd Prize: Rs. 50,00,000
  • 3rd Prize: Rs. 5,00,000
  • Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,00,000
  • 4th Prize: Rs 1,00,000
  • 5th Prize: Rs 5,000
  • 6th Prize: Rs 2,000
  • 7th Prize: Rs 1,000
  • 8th Prize: Rs 500

Ticket prize: Rs 250

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Tags
first published:April 27, 2022, 12:17 IST