Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Akshaya AK 541 Winning Numbers for March 23; First Prize Rs 75 Lakh!

Kerala Lottery Result 2022: The much-awaited lucky draw for Akshaya AK 541 lottery tickets will be conducted by the Kerala state lottery department on March 23. Akshaya AK 541 lucky draw winners will be announced on Wednesday afternoon at 4:00 PM on the official website: www.keralalotteryresult.net. Kerala state government runs the weekly and bumper lucky draws at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram every afternoon.

Ticket winning the first prize for Wednesday’s lucky draw will have a claim over Rs75 lakh, while the second prize winner of Akshaya AK 541 lucky draw will take home Rs5 lakh. The third prize winner of Akshaya AK 541will receive Rs1 lakh from the Kerala State Lottery Department. Akshaya AK 541 consolation prize winner will take home Rs 8,000. Participants of Wednesday’s lucky draw can also visit the official website if they wish to watch the lucky draw as it happens in real time. Akshaya AK 541lucky draw live stream will start at 3pm on Wednesday, an hour before the complete list of lottery winners is announced on the website.

Participants who find their ticket numbers in the winning list of Akshaya AK 541 lucky draw are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results that will be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Following the confirmation of lottery ticket numbers in the Gazette, ticket-holders should note that they will have to submit their winning tickets within 30 days from the day of result announcement. Winners should also note that the prize money will be credited after compulsory tax deductions, if applicable on the winning amount.

Winners of Akshaya AK 541 lucky draw who have won a prize money of upto Rs1 Lakh will have to deposit their winning tickets at district lottery offices. Participants who have won a prize money of Rs1 lakh and upto Rs20 lakh will have to submit the winning lottery tickets to the deputy director. Participants who have won lottery prize money above Rs20 lakh are required to deposit your winning lottery ticket at Kerala Lottery Director’s office.

