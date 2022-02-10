Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Karunya Plus KN-407 Winning Numbers for February 10; First Prize Rs 8 Lakh

Kerala Lottery 2022: The much-awaited lucky draw for Karunya Plus KN 407 lottery tickets will be conducted by the Kerala state lottery department on February 10. Karunya Plus KN 407 lucky draw winners will be announced on Thursday afternoon at 4:00 PM on the official website: www.keralalotteryresult.net. Every afternoon, Kerala state government conducts and organises the weekly and bumper lucky draws at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram.

Here’s Guessing Numbers for February 10:

5742 5724 5472 5427

5274 5247 7542 7524

7452 7425 7254 7245

4572 4527 4752 4725

4257 4275 2574 2547

2754 2745 2457 2475

Ticket winning the first prize for Thursday’s lucky draw will have a claim over Rs 80 lakh, while the second prize winner of Karunya Plus KN 407 lucky draw will take home Rs10 lakh. The third prize winner of Karunya Plus KN 407 will receive Rs1 lakh from the Kerala State Lottery Department. Karunya Plus KN 407 consolation prize winner will receive Rs8,000. Participants of Thursday’s lucky draw can also visit the official website if they wish to watch the lucky draw as it happens in real time. Karunya Plus KN 407 lucky draw live stream will start at 3pm on Thursday, an hour before the complete list of lottery winners is announced on the website.

Participants who find their ticket numbers in the winning list of Karunya Plus KN 407 lucky draw are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results that will be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Following the confirmation of their ticket numbers in the Gazette, ticket-holders will have to submit their winning tickets within 30 days from the day of result announcement. Winners should also remember that they will receive the prize money after compulsory tax deductions.

Winners of Karunya Plus KN 407 lucky draw who have won a prize money of upto Rs1 Lakh will have to deposit their winning tickets at district lottery offices. Those who have won a prize money of Rs1 lakh and upto Rs20 lakh will have to deposit their tickets at deputy director. If you happen to win lottery prize money above Rs20 lakh you are required to deposit your winning lottery ticket at Kerala Lottery Director’s office.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.