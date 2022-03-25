Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Nirmal NR 269 Winning Numbers for March 25; First Prize Rs 70 Lakh!

The much-awaited lucky draw for Nirmal NR 269 lottery tickets will be conducted by the Kerala state lottery department on March 24. Nirmal NR 269 lucky draw winners will be announced on Friday afternoon at 4:00 PM on the official website: www.keralalotteryresult.net. Kerala state government runs the weekly and bumper lucky draws at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram every afternoon.

Ticket winning the first prize for Friday’s lucky draw will have a claim over prize money of Rs 70 lakh, while the second prize winner of the Nirmal NR 269 lucky draw will take home Rs 10 lakh. The third prize winner of the Nirmal NR 269 will receive Rs 1 lakh from the Kerala State Lottery Department.

Participants of Friday’s lucky draw can also visit the official website if they wish to watch the lucky draw as it happens in real-time. Nirmal NR 269 lucky draw live stream will start at 3 PM on Friday, an hour before the complete list of lottery winners is announced on the website.

Participants who find their ticket numbers in the winning list of Nirmal NR 269 lucky draw are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results that will be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Following the confirmation of lottery ticket numbers in the Gazette, ticket holders should note that they will have to submit their winning tickets within 30 days from the day of result announcement. Winners should also note that the prize money will be credited to their account after compulsory tax deductions, if applicable on the winning amount.

Winners of the Nirmal NR 269 lucky draw, who have won prize money of upto Rs 1 lakh, will have to deposit their winning tickets at district lottery offices. Participants who have won prize money of Rs 1 lakh and upto Rs 20 lakh will have to submit the winning lottery tickets to the deputy director. Participants who have won lottery prize money of above Rs 20 lakh are required to deposit their winning lottery ticket at Kerala Lottery Director’s office.

